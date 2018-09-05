Teachers' Day 2018: 5 Interesting Gift Ideas for a Teacher Who Is Fond of Food

Schools and colleges across India will celebrate Teachers Day on 5th September 2018, commemorating the birthday of India's first Vice-President and also a great teacher Dr. Sarvepelli Radhakrishnan. While we are really thankful to our teachers for giving us important life lessons, a day like this calls for something extra special. It is good to express your gratitude and let your teachers know how much you value them and of course, their guidance.This Teachers Day 2018, gift them something unique and personalized to show that you care.
If you are out of Teachers' Day ideas, here are some gifting options that you can pick from.
1.Home-made muffins
This teachers day, ditch the good old greeting cards and add a personal touch to the celebration by preparing delicious homemade muffins. Dawn the apron and bake a batch of muffins at home and have her in for a sweet surprise. It's not too tough and the effort you've put in will definitely put a wide smile on your teacher's face.
2. A Personalized Chocolate Box
Who doesn't love chocolates? This teachers day, make a customized chocolate box with your teacher's favourite treats and give her a chance to take a break from her disciplined lifestyle. After all, a little indulgence never harmed anyone. You write your own personalized messages and leave them in the box of chocolates.
3.Healthy Cookies
4.Tea-box
For the teachers who simply love their daily cup of tea, what better than a gift of natural, organic or artisan teas? There's an exciting range of flavours and varieties to pick from good old masala tea, fruity concoctions or herbal and floral teas.
5. A Cook Book or a book by her favorite Food writer
This small gesture of yours will mean a lot for a teacher who's efforts have made you what you are today.
Wishing you all a very Happy Teachers Day 2018!