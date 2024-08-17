TasteAtlas Releases List Of Top 10 Best And Worst American Foods, Internet Does Not Agree

Check out the best and worst American foods, according to TasteAtlas. (Photo: iStock)

Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has recently released a list of the top 10 best and worst American foods. From burgers in general at the top for the best dishes to a particular doughnut-style burger at the top of the worst dishes, the list covers a wide variety of food from across the US. TasteAtlas recently shared the list on their Instagram handle. However, many social media users failed to resonate with the list and shared their disagreement in the comments section. Before we jump to that, let's take a closer look at the 10 best and worst American foods, as per TasteAtlas.

Here Are The Top 10 Best-Rated American Foods As Per TasteAtlas:

1. Burger, collectively

A quintessential American food, a burger usually consists of medium-rare seared beef patties tucked in fresh, lightly toasted buns, accompanied by onion slices and ketchup or Dijon mustard.

2. Boiled Maine Lobster, Maine

Live lobsters are plopped into a large pot of boiling water seasoned with sea salt and cooked.

3. Etouffee, Louisiana

Etouffee refers to a group of dishes made with one type of shellfish such as shrimp or crawfish that are smothered in a thick sauce.

4. Frozen Custard, Wisconsin

It is a gourmet ice cream treat made with eggs, cream, and sugar.

5. Carne Asada Fries, San Diego

This American-Mexican fusion dish consists of shoestring fries topped with carne asada, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.

6. Central Texas-style Barbecue, Texas

his barbecue style is typically associated with cooking brisket low and slow, usually over post oak fire.

7. Alaskan Smoked Salmon, Alaska

This salmon is usually hot-smoked using traditional Native American techniques. The texture of the flesh is usually silky or firm.

8. Fried Chicken, collectively

Fried chicken is the most popular food of the Southern US cuisine.

9. Poke, Hawaii

Poke is made with small pieces of fresh and raw fish or seafood, finely chopped vegetables, herbs, condiments, and seasonings.

10. Lobster Roll, Maine

A Lobster roll consists of cooked lobster meat that is drizzled with melted butter and placed into long hot dog rolls.

Southern Fried Chicken Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are The Top 10 Worst-Rated American Foods:

1. Luther Burger, Georgia

The standard burger bun is replaced by a sliced, sugar-glazed doughnut.

2. Ramen Burger, New York City

A Ramen burger is a unique variety of a hamburger consisting of a meat patty sandwiched between two fried ramen noodle buns.

3. Frog Eye Salad, Utah

This is a crossover between a pasta salad and a fruit salad.

4. Pizza Strips, Rhode Island

There is no cheese in pizza strips, just a heavy, bright red tomato sauce.

5. Cup Cheese, Pennsylvania

The texture of cup cheese is soft and its flavours are strong and sour.

6. American Lager

These are clear and pale beer brews with a neutral flavour, subtle malt aromas, and low to moderately low hop bitterness.

7. Candy Corn

Candy corn is a small candy in the shape of corn kernels and has a flavour based on honey, sugar, butter, and vanilla.

8. Spaghetti Pie, Colorado

This savoury pie is made with spaghetti, ground beef, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, butter, beaten eggs, and cheese.

9. Chocolate-covered Bacon

This consists of bacon strips cooked until barely crispy, dipped in chocolate, and then left to cool until the chocolate coating hardens.

10. Chicken A La King

This savoury dish is made with diced chicken meat, cream sauce, vegetables, and sherry mushrooms, and is served over either rice, noodles, buttered toast or bread.

Moving to the reactions in the comments section, the internet seems to disagree with these ratings. Take a look:

"Been to 15 countries and I still say I am a big fan of American food. I think it is highly underrated," a user wrote. Another said, "Lobster is the most overrated food in the world." A third one wrote, "A frog eye salad over a Luther burger doesn't make sense."

An upset user asked, "Am I the only one that loves candy corn?" Another chimed in, "The Pizza Stripes are a Rhode Island speciality and amazing - they don't deserve that 2.5...pls remove them from this list."

What do you think of this best and worst ranking of American foods? Share with us in the comments section.