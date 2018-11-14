Tamarind Seed Benefits: Use These Seeds To Stay Healthy

Recently, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Professors from the department of Biotechnology have shown that a protein found in tamarind seeds has antiviral properties and can potentially be used to develop antiviral medication for chikungunya. Their findings have been published in the Elsevier Journal, Virology. Tamarind and its seeds have long been known for their incredible health benefits and now it has been proven. Tamarind is a fruit popularly used in Indian cuisine to add a tangy flavour. Its seeds are shiny black in colour and are said to be used for various medicinal purposes. We list down some more benefits of tamarind seeds:

Benefits of tamarind seeds

1. Beneficial for teeth

It is said that rubbing tamarind seed powder on your gums and teeth may have beneficial effects, especially for those who smoke a lot. Excessive consumption of soft drinks and smoking can lead to deposition of tartar and plaque; tamarind seeds come to your rescue by cleaning your teeth properly.

2. Helps in promoting digestion

Tamarind seed juice is known to be a natural remedy to cure indigestion and increase bile production. Moreover, it is rich in dietary fibre, which further results in reduction of cholesterol. Fibre also helps in improving your digestive system.

3. May prevent infections

Thanks to its antibacterial properties, tamarind seeds can help protect your skin from infections as well. Moreover, it can also protect you from intestinal and urinary tract infections.

4. Helps manage diabetes

Tamarind seeds tend to protect the pancreas, which increases the size of insulin-producing cells. Drinking tamarind seed water may help manage blood sugar levels naturally.

5. Heart-friendly

Tamarind seeds contain potassium that can be useful for patients suffering from hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases.

Use tamarind seeds to stay healthy. Make sure you consult a doctor before using it for managing any health condition.