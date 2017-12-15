Sweating Profusely May Indicate a Heart Attack: 5 Heart-Friendly Foods

Highlights Symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pain signal heart attack Sweating profusely is also a common sign that one must pay attention too Women may experience night sweats

A lot of symptoms such as shortness of breath, lightheadedness and chest pain signal a heart attack but a common sign which one should pay attention to is sweating profusely. A lot of health experts suggests that excessive sweating could be a clear indication of a heart attack especially if the person leads a sedentary lifestyle.During a heart attack, your heart tends to slow down and becomes difficult to pump blood through the body. It actually happens when coronary artery gets blocked and this cuts off the supply of oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle. Therefore, the body uses more energy to supply blood and cool itself down, which makes one sweat. You must visit a doctor if your experience cold sweats or sweat skin.Night sweats are also common in women but older women may confuse it with one of the symptoms of menopause. If you can't sleep because of excessive sweating, you must visit a doctor. Heart attacks can be serious and in worst cases lead to a cardiac arrest - where the heart stops pumping blood.A good diet and regular exercise are recommended to keep your heart healthy. Here are some heart friendly foods that you can include in your daily diet.Oats are known to contain a type of fiber that helps bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering the cholesterol levels in our body.Munching on a handful of nuts can do wonders for your heart. These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats that are good for your heart as they help in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from and also help in increasing the platelet activity.Berries are full of heart-healthy phytonutrients and lots of soluble fiber. Make a quick smoothie or sprinkle them over your breakfast cereal.Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and phytoestogens and all of these help in boosting heart health. It is best to soak or grind flaxseeds before consuming them to derive maximum health benefits.Make sure you keep your weight in check. Obesity and being overweight are major risk factors for heart trouble.