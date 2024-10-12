Surat Street Vendor Makes Unique Cheese-Loaded Sabzi, 'Heart Attack,' Says Internet

Viral cheese sabzi from Surat. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@foodie_incarnate)

Indian streets are a treasure trove of fascination, especially for food enthusiasts, with endless culinary discoveries to be made. People today are constantly pushing the boundaries of food, and unique experimental dishes often pop up online. One recent video has certainly caught our attention and may surprise you as well. It features a vendor in Surat preparing a sabzi using cheese instead of the usual vegetables. What's more, the cheese is used in such large quantities that even cheese lovers might hesitate to try this unusual creation. After watching the video, many internet users have voiced their displeasure and dissatisfaction.

The now-viral video was shared by the Instagram page @foodie_incarnate. The process of making this unique sabzi begins with chopping bricks of Amul processed cheese into small cubes. The cubes are then shredded over bowls filled with butter and cream gravy. That's not all - more cheese cubes are added on top. Finally, a drizzle of cream is poured over them. According to the page, the dish is called 'Cheese Anguri' and is sold at an eatery named Sainath Cheese Anguri, located in Surat, Gujarat.

Also Read: "Coke Do Pyaaza": Bizarre Food Combo Gets Mixed Reactions From Foodies. Watch Video Inside

Watch the full video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 11.2 million views and thousands of comments. The online community was quite unimpressed with the street vendors' creativity. One person wrote, "No. What is wrong with people? Why are they eating just anything?" Another commented, "NEVER." "Khana toh acha hai, bas thoda cheese ki kami thi (The food is good, but it lacked cheese)," added another sarcastically.

Also Read: Delhi Street Vendor Makes Bizarre Fruit Momos, Internet Calls It "Poison"

A fourth user wrote, "Bhaiya, ek plate heart attack do na." "Blood group next day: Cholesterol positive," read another comment. A sixth person commented, "Cardiologist wants your location." "Tabhi Surat ki population kam ho rahi hai aajkal (That's why the population of Surat is decreasing these days)," said another. An eighth user commented, "No wonder people are getting heart attacks these days; this is simply poison for the heart."

What are your thoughts on this unique cheese sabzi from Surat? Would you try it out? Tell us in the comments below!