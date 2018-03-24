Summers Special: Expert Tips To Keep Your Stomach Cool And Healthy This Season

The summers are here! And we cannot keep our excitement in. It is time to relish the seasonal fruits and foods. But with the transition in the weather, also comes a bevy of health issues and infections. As the temperatures begin to rise, our body is taking its own time to acclimatize to the change, at this point our immunity tends to hit a low. Therefore, it is very important to take necessary precautions in terms of our diet and nutrition to avert the possible health consequences.

Kirti Chadha, Head of Global Reference laboratories, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. says: "Summer brings a majority of digestion related illnesses. Considering the rise in temperature every year, it is very important to manage our food habits to avoid stomach illnesses."

She suggested few tips to keep your stomach healthy this summer:

1. Keep yourself hydrated: Drinking good amount of water is key to fighting 90% of the diseases. Fiber present in the body pulls water into the colon and helps the body in creating softer, bulkier stools. This makes the passage of the stools easier without causing fissures or piles.Make sure you carry a bottle of water with you everywhere. Keep sipping into it from time to time. Drink about 2 litres of water everyday.

2. Increase fiber intake: Including elements to your diet that's high in fiber and rich in whole grains, vegetables, legumes, and fruits can improve your digestive tract. A high-fiber diet helps in avoiding constipation which is a leading cause of fissure.

3. Avoid Fatty food : Fatty foods tend to curb the digestive process. It is advisable to avoid intake of fatty substances in your diet during summers.

4. Limit coffee: Excessive intake of caffeine may trouble smooth functioning of your digestive system, and lead to problems like stomach ulcers, acidity, and heartburn.

Dhrity Vats, Medical Officer, Healthians -- an online diagnostic center that offers home service -- further explains the digestive disorders that can trouble you this summer. According to her, disorders like jaundice, gastroenteritis, typhoid, and food poisoning are very prevelant during the scorching summers.

She suggests staying away from contaminated water or unhygienic food to make sure your liver is safe and healthy. Contaminated water can also trigger typhoid, a water-borne disease, seen very commonly in summers. Eating contaminated food is sure to cause food poisoning, says Ms. Vats.

She advises, to avoid eating food from outside during summers. Carrying your own water whenever stepping out of the house. Eating freshly prepared food could also help stave off the risk of infection. If the food has been cooked prior either boil it or fry it before consuming it.

Here are some Ayurvedic tips to keep your tummy cool this summer.

1. Avoid Foods That Heat You Up

Avoid foods that will produce heat in your body. Avoid sour fruits, citrus fruits, beetroots and carrots that tend to heat up your body. Limit the intake of garlic, chili, tomato, sour cream and salted cheese to avoid hampering your system. Eat more salads, as they are cooling, especially when eaten for lunch. Try avoiding dark meats as they heat up your body.

2. Avoid Hot Drinks Or Hot Water

Drinking hot beverages will invite an upset pitta dosha. This is why you must always choose to drink beverages at room temperature in order to balance it.

3. Eat At The Right Time

It is always advisable to eat when your digestive fire is at its strongest, which is during lunch (mid-day). Missing your lunch during summers is equal to upsetting your pitta dosha that further makes you feel irritated and cranky.

4. Eat Cooling Foods

Load up on water-rich fruits like watermelon, pears, apples, plums, berries and prunes. Pick vegetables like asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cucumber.

(With Inputs IANS)