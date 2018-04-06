Skin Care: 5 Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Sun Tan

The summers are here and we are sure that you have zeroed in on your vacation plans for the summer already. To make sure your summer vacation do not turn into a nightmare, make sure you are summer ready. The temperatures have started soaring already and stepping out in the sun without enough protection is one of the worst things you can do to your skin this scorching weather. Exposure to sun's harmful UV rays can trigger a variety of skin condition. Sun burn or sun tan is one of the most common summer hassle. If you are headed outdoors, make sure you have amply applied sun block creams. This would help protect your skin from sun's harmful UV rays. There are couple of home remedies that could help remove the tan too.

1. Tomato face pack

Got a nasty sun tan? fight it with a natural and homemade face pack. Take three table spoon of tomato pulp, and add a tablespoon of lemon juice and a tablespoon of yogurt. Mix them well. Apply the pack, and let it rest for twenty minutes. Tomatoes would induce natural glow into your skin and even your skin tone.

2. Coconut Water and Sandalwood Pack

Mix coconut water with one tablespoon of sandalwood powder to make a thick mixture and apply it all over the face. The cleansing and cooling properties of sandalwood and coconut would not only help get rid of the tan but also provide instant relief.

3. Lemon Juice

A pinch of lemon juice can come in handy for a host of your summer woes. The citrus rich fruit has natural bleaching properties, which may help lighten the tan. You can apply lemon juice by mixing it with honey or gram flour on the tanned skin and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes before washing off the face.

4. Buttermilk or Malai

One of the most traditional remedies to remove sun tan, applying buttermilk or lassi on the affected areas could help get rid of sun tan. The healing property of buttermilk may help repair burning skin. Curd has natural bleaching properties which can help lighten the tan. Don't have buttermilk? No problem, applying malai or milk cream on the tanned area could also give effective results.

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is often called the "burn plant". The wondrous plant has natural properties to cure sun burn. You can apply the jelly that comes out of the leaf directly on the burnt area, at least twice a day.The anti-inflammatory properties present in the aloe vera extract helps reduce swelling and calm skin irritation caused by the burn.

With these natural and safe tips, you can call yourself truly summer ready.