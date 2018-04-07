Summer Health Tips: Morning Walks, Lemon Water To Look Fit And Fab

Highlights Summers demand special care for the mind and body. Lemon water revs up the metabolism making you lose weight. Morning walks can fight stress and help you stay positive and energetic.



Fitness Tips For The Summer

Summers are here and it is imperative to stay hydrated as the heat may drain you of energy and the sweat might make you lose electrolytes from your body. The body needs special care during the summer season to combat the effects of the punishing heat, especially in a country like India. Drinking lemon water and sipping water throughout the day, as well as waking up early to go for morning walks are some of the tips given by health and fitness experts.



1. Morning Walks: They might not seem like much, but they work like magic when it comes boosting your mood and energy levels. A 30-minute brisk walk in the morning can beat stress and calm you down as well as ensure that you stay energetic and positive throughout the day.

2. Engage Your Core More: Engage your core more to burn all that fat around your waist. Take more activities which engage your core. Even simple activities like tucking in your tummy by 30 per cent when you breathe can help you lose stubborn belly fat.

3. Do Cardio To Engage The Whole Body: Any exercise that gets your heart rate up is cardio and it engages your whole body. Exercises like lunges, squats, push-ups, pull-ups, etc can be done either in the gym or at home (use a yoga mat).

Diet Tips For The Summer



1. Drink lemon water in the morning to stay hydrated during the day, as well as tone down your body. Lemon has the ability to give a boost to your metabolism, making you slim down faster.

2. Increase the intake of fresh fruits and vegetables, as these contain essential nutrients that are needed to make up for the energy drain brought about by the heat.

3. Include more probiotics like curd and yogurt in your diet to ensure a healthy gut and smooth digestion. Even foods like idli, khaman dhokla are good for summers.

4. Have foods rich in beta carotene, like radish, carrots, beetroots and green leafy vegetables. Beta carotene is converted to vitamin A in the body and it's one of the most important vitamins for a health skin.

5. Have more immunity-boosting foods like nuts, green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, yogurt and other fermented foods to make sure your body is able to fight off infections.

Some additional tips include wearing comfortable and airy clothing to ensure that the body gets enough air. Wear light clothes as dark clothes tend to absorb more heat. Carry a water bottle along with you everywhere you go and keep sipping on water throughout the day.

(With IANS inputs)



