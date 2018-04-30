Summer Diet: Rujuta Diwekar Suggests 3 Things To Beat The Heat This Summer

Highlights Summers demand special care for the mind and body. Summer diet must include cooling foods and herbs. Rujuta Diwekar suggests neem, curd & khus for their various benefits.

Summers are in full force in states across the Indian subcontinent. Even as we bear the brunt of an unrelenting Sun and take cover to protect ourselves from the punishing heat, a number of health issues are sure to afflict us. This is why taking care of your diet and skin is extremely crucial during the summer season. There are a number of ailments that a good diet and beauty regime can protect you from; including digestive troubles, acne and pimple breakouts, headaches, heat stroke, lethargy and loss of energy, frizzy hair and dehydration. Mumbai-based nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has suggested three simple tips to beat the summer heat and protect yourself against a number of these summer ailments.

Rujuta Diwekar, who has two diet books to her credit, keeps sharing diet and beauty tips on her social media pages. Diwekar also frequently posts about the health benefits of including more desi fruits and vegetables in our diet. She recently posted three desi remedies for the intense summer heat. Have a look!

The three ingredients that Diwekar advised her followers to include in their daily diets and beauty routines were neem or the Indian lilac, curd and roots of khus. Neem leaves and oil are often used in treating dandruff and skin diseases. The bitter neem leaves fights skin infections and can also lighten skin blemishes. Rujuta suggests soaking a handful of neem leaves in bathing water to get rid of dandruff and fight black heads on the face. Neem also has moisturising properties and can effectively treat dry skin.



Also Read: 5 Benefits Of Having Khus Sharbat In Summers

To prevent afternoon lethargy and sluggishness, Rujuta recommends consumption of a glass of buttermilk or some curd with lunch. Curd is a probiotic and hence, can keep digestive troubles at bay. This is especially important during summers as digestion tends to be erratic during the hot summer months. Buttermilk or chhaas has a cooling effect on the body and is low on fat. Therefore it's easier to digest and it even helps you digest a heavy lunch more easily.

Finally, Rujuta recommends adding khus root to drinking water for tightening pores and preventing body odour. Khus is also beneficial during the summers as it can naturally cool your body down and also give you an almost instant boost of refreshment. All you have to do is clean a bunch of khus or vetiver roots and put them in a pot of water for several hours. Filter the water and store it in a clean jar for consumption. You may even add some lemon juice to the water to increase its hydrating powers.

