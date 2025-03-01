"Just Amazing" - Viral Video Shows Intricate Designs Made With Melted Sugar In China

A video of a unique "edible" art form in China that uses molten sugar has gone viral on Instagram. The clip features traditional Chinese "sugar painting" being practised as we see an artist craft two stunning masterpieces from scratch in front of a rapt audience. To make the first piece (a butterfly), the artist dips a small ladle into a vessel that contains melted sugar. They then take hold of the ladle and start pouring the molten syrup on top of what looks like a metallic surface. They deftly move their hand to create the outline of a butterfly using the sugar. They add whorls, stripes and other intricate details within the outer borders. Once the sugar has set and solidified, the butterfly shape is lifted off the flat surface and handed over to a person who is watching it being made.

The video also shows another design being made. The artist has been given a photo of a cartoon girl and they attempt to recreate the character using melted sugar. The artist skillfully creates the shape of the girl's face, hair and upper body - as shown in the image. They even managed to add her eyes, nose and mouth. A thin stick is fixed on the centre of the design, which is used to later lift it up.

The caption of the post reads, "Sugar painting is a traditional Chinese folk art where artists use molten sugar to create intricate, edible designs like butterflies and dragons. In Nantong, this craft is recognized as an intangible cultural heritage, with artisans skillfully crafting these sweet creations to delight both the eyes and taste buds." Here's the complete viral video:

The viral video has won many hearts online. Several people were fascinated by the skill of the artist and their attention to detail. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:

"So talented."

"Beautiful and impressive."

"So soothing to watch. ASMR."

"Oh god...now I want one for me."

"People are really talented fr."

"Thought the butterfly was impressive, but then the master stroke."

"Wow, just amazing."

"And I can't even draw straight using pen-paper."

"I can't believe what I see!! How can someone be so perfect? There is little scope for an error. Mind-blowing art!! The detailing of the neck in the girl's candy is phenomenal."

This particular art form is said to have originated during the reign of the Ming Dynasty. It is believed that sugar figures were crafted for use in religious rituals. Sugar art has been recognised as an intangible cultural heritage.

