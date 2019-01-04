Digestion Troubles? Try This Fibre-Rich Carrot, Coconut Soup To Boost Digestion

If indigestion issues are bothering you every now and then, it's time for you to make some changes in your dietary habits. Acidity, bloating and stomach cramps are some of the issues associated with indigestion, which can give you a tough time, if not dealt in the right manner and time. In order to steer clear of such problems, it is important to replace junk and processed food with nutrient-dense and fibre-rich food. One such delight that can help promote digestion without compromising on the taste aspect is carrot and coconut soup.



The significant amount of fibre in carrots help ensure bowel regularity, as fibre makes the stool bulky and helps it pass smoothly through the digestive tract - this further keeps constipation at bay. A healthy digestive system is known to be linked with healthy weight loss as well. If you happen to be on a weight loss diet, then foods rich in both soluble and insoluble fibres must be included in your diet. Fibre takes the longest to digest, further promoting a feeling of satiety, which prevents you from bingeing on other fattening foods.



Coconut, a low-carb fruit, is also full of dietary fibres that can help in promoting healthy digestion. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "With the combined powers of carrot and coconut, this soup enhances the digestive system, soothes inflammation, and protects against premature ageing and degenerative diseases."



Here's How You Can Make Carrot And Coconut Soup At Home:



Ingredients:



Coconut Oil - 1/2 tbsp

Shallots - 2, chopped

Carrots - 120 grams, chopped

Garlic clove - 1, crushed

Coconut water - 1 1/2 cup

Juice and zest of lime - 1/4 cup

Coconut milk - 2 tsp

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, as per taste

Chopped cilantro leaves - for garnish



Method:



To begin with, take a saucepan and add coconut oil to it. Heat it over medium flame. Once the oil is sufficiently hot, add shallots and cook them till they get translucent.



Add 2 tablespoons water and carrots and allow them to cook for 2-3 minutes. Once this is done, add garlic and cook the vegetable till it is soft.



Now, turn off the flame and transfer the contents of the saucepan into a blender along with coconut water. Blend well.



Transfer the blended soup back in the pan and add more coconut water to it. Cook the soup on low flame till it reaches a consistency that you prefer.



Add lime zest and juice along with salt and pepper. Pour the soup into serving bowls and swirl in coconut milk in each portion. Garnish with cilantro leaves. Your fibre-rich carrots and coconut soup is ready to be savoured.



Coconut and carrot both are known to boost immunity, which is one of the reasons why one should have it in winters. Savour this delight and bid goodbye to indigestion problems.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.