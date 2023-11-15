Sorry French Fries, Viral Broccoli Fries Took Over Our Healthy Snacking Menu

Viral broccoli fries are a must-try.

Not to disappoint French Fries, fans, we admit they are great... and we still love them. But when health concern comes knocking on the mind, a healthier snack is our best option. In the ever-evolving world of food trends, a broccoli recipe recently turned heads and satisfied taste buds - the viral broccoli fries. Imagine turning what might have been discarded as kitchen waste into a tasty, crispy snack that has everyone reaching for more. A digital content creator, Feel Good Foodie, recently shared her simple yet genius recipe for air-fried broccoli stems, proving that deliciousness can come from unexpected places.

Also Read: Easiest Broccoli Recipe You'll Ever Find - Make Healthy And Delicious Roasted Broccoli

Don't Toss Those Broccoli Stems!

While many people might toss away broccoli stems, you can actually use them to make a tasty snack. Feel Good Foodie, the mastermind behind this culinary revelation encourages us all not to discard those broccoli stems. Instead, "Peel them, cut them, season them and air fry them for an awesome snack," she wrote in the Instagram post with the recipe video.

Why Viral Broccoli Fries Is A Great Addition To Your Diet:

1. Powerhouse of nutrients:

Broccoli stems contain a good amount of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. By incorporating broccoli stems into your snacks, you're not only indulging in a delightful treat but also reaping the benefits of these nutritious gems in a delicious broccoli recipe.

2. Combines health and taste

Since the fries are made in an air fryer, they have no or less oil as compared to regular fries. While the spotlight is on broccoli, you can apply the same technique to other vegetables like carrots and various root vegetables. This opens up a world of possibilities for creating a medley of crispy, flavorful snacks.

3. A fantastic way to consume greens

If you're a parent trying to get your kids to eat their greens, this broccoli recipe just be the fun and delicious solution you've been looking for. The vibrant colours and snackable shape make broccoli fries an appealing way to introduce vegetables into your children's diet.

4. A simple and quick broccoli recipe

The prep for these viral broccoli fries is remarkably easy. All you need to do is peel the broccoli stems and cut them into fry-like shapes. Then, season them and air fry them. You get healthy and yummy fries in 15 minutes.

Also Read: 7 Delicious Ways You Can Include Broccoli To Your Diet

How to Make Viral Broccoli Fries at Home: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Use a vegetable peeler to remove the tough outer skin from the broccoli stems. Cut each stem in half and then into 1/4-inch wide fries. Transfer them to a medium bowl.

Step 2: Add olive oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and any additional seasoning you desire. For an extra crispy texture, consider adding cornstarch and panko breadcrumbs. Toss the fries to coat them evenly.

Step 3: Transfer the seasoned broccoli stems to the air fryer, placing them in a single layer. Air fry at 400 degrees F for 15-20 minutes, tossing halfway through until they achieve a golden brown hue.

Step 4: Pair your broccoli fries with a classic ranch dip or your favourite dipping sauce, and enjoy the satisfying crunch with every bite.

Watch the complete recipe video for viral broccoli fries here:

The Instagram post of the unique broccoli recipe received over 13 million views, more than 2 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

One user asked, Can you bake them instead? I don't have an air fryer. The recipe creator replied, "Absolutely! I would do 400 degrees F for 25 minutes."

Another user commented, "I'm going to do this. I'm so glad you've started Air Fryer recipes because I just got one and I'm a vegetarian. You're a great inspiration."

One user shared their own suggestions, "Yum! I chop the stems and use them in stir-fry and soup."

An impressed user commented, "Very healthy idea."

Now, these viral broccoli fries taste great as it is but you can perk up your meal with some more creativity. Let's see how else you can enjoy them.

Creative Ideas To Enjoy Broccoli Fries I Interesting Broccoli Recipes You Must Try:

1. Loaded Broccoli Fries:

Level up your snack game by loading your broccoli fries with tasty toppings. Melted cheese, crispy peanuts, and a dollop of sour cream can turn your fries into a mouthwatering broccoli recipe.

2. Broccoli Fry Nachos:

Transform your broccoli fries into a healthier version of nachos. Arrange them on a plate, top them with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and a generous sprinkle of cheese. Pop it back into the air fryer until the cheese melts, and voila - broccoli fry nachos!

3. Broccoli Fry Wraps:

Get creative with your wraps by incorporating broccoli fries. Fill a tortilla with your favourite protein, add a handful of broccoli fries, and drizzle with a flavorful sauce. It's a convenient and tasty way to enjoy this unique broccoli recipe.

4. Broccoli Fry Salad:

Toss your crispy broccoli fries into a bed of fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber for a crunchy salad with a twist. Top it off with a zesty vinaigrette or your preferred dressing.

5. Broccoli Fry Pizza Toppings:

Upgrade your pizza game by using broccoli fries as one of the toppings. Spread them evenly over your pizza crust, add your favourite sauce and cheese, and bake to perfection. A delightful combination of crispy and cheesy awaits in this amazing broccoli recipe.

Next time you're about to discard those broccoli stems, think twice and give this viral broccoli recipe a try.