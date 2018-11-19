Sleep-Inducing Foods: Add These Foods In Your Diet To Get A Good Night’s Sleep

Are you tired of tossing and turning around in the bed at night while sleeping? Do you feel getting a good night's sleep is a far distant dream for you now? If yes, then you probably could be wrong. We're here to help you deal with your irregular sleeping pattern. In this fast-paced world with ever-changing lifestyle patterns, it has become quite difficult to get a sound sleep at night. However, a few dietary changes can help you improve your sleeping cycle. According to Ayurveda expert, Ashutosh Gautam, "From an Ayurvedic perspective, warm milk is the best remedy. Foods like guava, asparagus and soups can work wonders in case of severe sleep disorders."

Here's a list of few foods that you should include in your diet to get a good night's sleep:

Warm Milk

If you have been suffering from calcium deficiency, then you are more likely to experience disturbed sleep patterns. Hence, it is important to get your fill from milk as it is an excellent source of calcium. It contains tryptophan (an amino acid) that converts into serotonin, which is further known to induce calming effects in the brain.

Bananas

Magnesium and potassium are both natural-relaxants and bananas contain both the nutrients in good amounts. Other than this, it contains tryptophan, the amino acid that is known to help you sleep better.

Almonds

Almonds can help you get a sound sleep to a great extent; this is because of the magnesium content present in it. A handful of almonds may help in regulating your blood sugar levels while sleeping.

So, what are you waiting for? Start including these foods in your diet and sleep well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.