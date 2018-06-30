Skincare Tips: Here's Why You Should Apply Aloe Vera Gel On Your Skin

Aloe vera is extensively used in cosmetics and beauty products for all good reasons. It has got anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, and the ability to treat your skin effectively. Moreover, it is known for helping manage constipation to diabetes and other health problems. It is a cactus plant that belongs to the liliaceae family. Aloe secretes a clear gel that when broken off from the rest of the plant that can be applied topically to heal wounds and soothe skin. Basically, it's an all-rounder that's loved by everyone. Let's look at how beneficial aloe vera is for the skin and some face packs that you can apply to enjoy a glowing and flawless skin.

Benefits of Aloe Vera for Skin

1. Aloe vera acts as a moisturiser

Aloe moisturises the skin without giving it a greasy feel, so it is perfect for anyone with an oily skin complexion. It also helps soothe your skin making it look smooth and perfect.

2. It helps fight sunburn

Aloe vera helps with sunburn through its powerful healing activity at the epithelial levels of the skin, a layer that covers the body. Aloe vera acts as a protective layer of the skin and helps replenish its moisture.

3. It fights ageing

Aloe vera contains numerous antioxidants that include beta-carotene, vitamin C and E that can help improve the skin's natural firmness and further keep it hydrated.

4. It fights acne

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that help fight against acne-causing bacteria.

5. It may help reduce stretch marks

As we age, our skin expands and contracts like an elastic, which is why we stretch marks on our skin. Apply aloe vera on the skin may help reduce them.

How to use aloe vera for skin

1. Aloe vera gel and olive oil

Take some aloe vera gel, olive oil and some oatmeal and mix all the ingredients in a bowl until it forms a paste. Apply the paste on the face and keep it for about 30 minutes before rinsing off with cold water.

2. Just the aloe vera leaf

Peel off the outer layer of the aloe leaf to scrape the gel out. Scoop out all the gel and gently massage it on the face. Store the rest in the refrigerator. The water content in the gel will leave your skin hydrated.

3. Aloe vera gel and lemon juice

Take some aloe vera gel and add lemon juice in it. Massage the solution on your face and keep it overnight. Wash it off with running water.