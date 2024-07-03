Sip Your Way To Glowing Skin: Try This Healthy And Tasty Mango-Ginger Detox Water

This detox water is enriched with essential nutrients. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Let's admit it, we just hate the idea of dull and dry skin. But there are times when even after countless efforts, your skin lacks that glow you've always desired. Sure, using fancy skincare products can help, but trust us, it is only to a certain extent. To tackle the problem from its root, you must also pay attention to internal factors including your diet. If your plate of food lacks essential nutrients, it will show on your skin. Additionally, certain foods and drinks can accelerate the process of achieving glowing skin. This mango and ginger detox water is one such example. It is enriched with everything that your skin requires to maintain its glow. Moreover, it tastes incredibly delicious! So, why wait any further? Check out the recipe below and sip your way to a healthier, more vibrant you.

Mango For Healthy Skin: How Does Mango Aid In Achieving Healthy Skin?

Contrary to popular belief, mangoes can make for a great addition to your skincare diet. The fruit is loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients such as vitamins B, C, and K, as well as calcium and potassium. A study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), showed that consumption of mangoes helped reduce wrinkles in postmenopausal women. However, remember that mangoes are also high in calories, so consume them in moderation to reap their benefits for skin health.

Ginger For Healthy Skin: How Does Ginger Aid In Achieving Healthy Skin?

Ginger has some incredible benefits to offer, particularly for ageing skin. According to the NIH, ginger is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, making it excellent for slowing down the process of ageing. Additionally, ginger is also rich in antioxidants, which further helps in achieving healthy and glowing skin. You can incorporate ginger into your diet by making a cup of ginger tea, or by adding it to your curries and salads.

Skin Care Drink: How To Make Mango-Ginger Detox Water For Healthy Skin:

The recipe for this mango-ginger detox water was shared by Chef Simone Kathuria on her Instagram page. To make it, add mango chunks, chopped ginger, turmeric powder, mint leaves, and water to a blender. Blend everything together until smooth. Now, take a large bottle and add soaked basil seeds in it along with cucumber slices, and extra chopped mango chunks for crunch. Pour the prepared mango-ginger puree into the bottle. Give it a nice stir and shake well to mix. Refrigerate the water for at least an hour before serving chilled. Your mango and ginger detox water is ready to be savoured!

Sip on this delicious detox water to keep your skin looking healthy and glowing! If you're looking for more detox water recipes for skin health, click here to explore our collection.