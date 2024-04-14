Shilpa Shetty's 'Sunday Ka Funda' Video Is A Foodie Treat

Shilpa Shetty gave a glimpse of her Sunday binge sessions.

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Shilpa Shetty's Instagram handle. The actress has posted a foodilicious video that is too good to miss. In the video, the star has included clips from her famous "Sunday Binge" sessions. In the first frame, Shilpa can be seen enjoying jalebis. On her table, we can also spot dhokla and other snacks. Then, there's another video of the actress with a plate full of jalebis. Following that, Shilpa indulges in mangoes, cakes, and rasgullas. But wait, there's more. In the next scenes, she's seen savouring besan ki barfi, a chocolatey dessert, halwa, and more. We must say, if anyone celebrates the designated cheat day the best, it is undoubtedly Shilpa Shetty. The text alongside the video reads, "Mere Sunday ka Funda: Bingeeeee."

If we also want to have a foodilicious Sunday, read on.

Below are recipes from Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge video:

1. Jalebi

In this dish, a batter of fermented flour and yoghurt is deep-fried and then soaked in sugar syrup. The result is a crispy, golden spiral-shaped treat with a sweet and syrupy flavour. Jalebi is often enjoyed warm and is a favourite at festivals and special occasions. Click here for the recipe.

2. Rasgulla

This Bengali sweet is made by cooking chenna (cottage cheese) balls in sugar syrup. Rasgulla is light, mildly sweet, and melts in the mouth, making it a delightful dessert. Recipe here.

3. Besan Ki Barfi

It is a traditional Indian sweet made from roasted chickpea flour, ghee, and sugar. The mixture is cooked until it thickens, spread in a tray, and then cut into diamond-shaped pieces once it cools down. Besan ki barfi has a rich, nutty flavour and a crumbly texture that makes it a popular treat during festivities. Want the full recipe? Click here.

4. Suji Ka Halwa

A popular desi dessert, suji ka halwa is made from semolina (suji), ghee, and sugar. The semolina is roasted in ghee until golden brown, then cooked with sugar syrup and water until it reaches a smooth and creamy consistency. Suji ka halwa is often garnished with nuts and raisins and is enjoyed warm. Detailed recipe here.

5. Dhokla

This savoury steamed cake is made from fermented batter derived from rice and chickpea flour. The batter is mixed with yoghurt and spices, then steamed until it's light and fluffy. Dhokla is typically served with a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies. Check out the recipe here.