Shilpa Shetty's 'No Refined Sugar Birthday Cake' For Son Viaan Is Winning The Internet (See pics) 

Shilpa Shetty's No refined sugar birthday cake for son Vian Raj

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj recently turned 6. To mark the special occasion, Shilpa and Raj Kundra threw a superhero themed birthday for son in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also marked their attendance in what was the possibly cutest birthday bash in town this week. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of Aishwarya, Aaradhya, herself and son Viaan Raj dressed in his customised batman costume. But that was not the only highlight from the birthday that went Internet go awww. Viaan's special birthday cake is grabbing many eyeballs too. Why you ask? Because the special superhero themed birthday cake was made with no refined sugar, but contained healthier and natural coconut sugar instead. Not just the cake, even the lollipops poked into it were devoid of any added sugar, thus making Shilpa Shetty Kundra's "#norefinedsugar birthday party", a huge success.Shilpa took to Instagram and shared glimpse of the no refined milk chocolate cake presented to her by ace baker Pooja Dhingra." OMG!! Pls notice how Children pounce on the lollipops on the cake!! In my quest for wanting to keep up with a #norefinedsugar birthday party! Can't thank you enough @poojadhingra for the amazing #norefinedsugar milk chocolate cake and cupcakes (made in coconut sugar) I added the lollipops from #zollipops which were no sugar added and just looked so pretty.Just a matter of intention and effort.. always results in success There was plenty of #sweetness even #withoutsugar at my sons #birthdayparty #effort #gratitude#nevertoolatetostart #instagood", Shilpa captioned the image.What gives coconut sugar an edge over the other sweeteners is that it is not refined or chemically altered. It contains no artificial ingredients or synthetic substances. Coconut sugar is fast becoming a favourite with the fitness enthusiasts because of its low fructose content and low glycemic index too. It also contains traces of some minerals and antioxidants which are relatively lesser in refined white sugarFrom fitness goals to birthday cake goals, there is just no stopping Shilpa Shetty Kundra it seems. The next time you end up craving for desserts, make sure you go the extra mile to make it healthier than before. As Ms. Shetty Kundra puts it, it's all about 'matter of intention and effort'.