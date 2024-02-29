Saunf-Jeera Tea: A Great Home Remedy For Managing Blood Sugar Levels - Try It Today

Saunf-jeera tea is an excellent drink to add to your diabetes diet. (Image Credit: Istock)

If you are someone with diabetes, then you would know how difficult your everyday life can be. From modifying your diet to being more physically active, there are several things that you have to be mindful of. Diabetes is an irreversible condition, but it can be managed if we make the right lifestyle choices. Health experts often recommend including a balance of nutrient-rich foods and drinks in your diet. By doing so, you can not only try and manage blood sugar levels efficiently, but also take a step closer to a healthier you. Speaking of diabetes-friendly drinks, herbal teas can prove to be quite beneficial. Cinnamon tea, hibiscus tea, and turmeric tea are some popular options to try. Adding to the list, we present to you another such recipe that you must try: saunf-jeera tea (fennel-cumin tea). This drink is brimming with several health benefits and might make for a great addition to your diabetes diet.

What Makes Saunf-Jeera Tea Great For Diabetes?

Saunf-jeera tea is an excellent drink to add to your diabetes diet. Saunf (fennel seeds) is said to contain certain healthy enzymes that work against diabetes. It is also rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which have been shown to regulate blood sugar levels. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the extract of fennel seeds and its active compound called trans-anethole are what help achieve this.

Jeera (cumin), the second ingredient in this tea, is also considered quite beneficial for the diabetics. It helps improve insulin sensitivity and prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. The presence of a compound called thymoquinone in it is what helps achieve this. According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutoush Gautam, "You can drink jeera tea on an empty stomach to reduce blood sugar levels." Now that you know the incredible benefits of sipping this tea, let's learn how to make it.

How To Make Saunf-Jeera Tea | Saunf-Jeera Tea Recipe

To make this drink, all you have to do is bring water to a boil and then reduce it to a simmer.

Add fenugreek and fennel seeds and let it infuse for 5 to 6 minutes. You can close the lid at this point to further enhance the flavour.

Once done, strain the tea and pour it into cups.

Add a drizzle of honey to add a hint of sweetness to the tea.

Your saunf-jeera tea is ready to be savoured!

This saunf-jeera tea is a great choice for managing blood sugar. However, remember to always consult your doctor about how much you can have before adding it to your diet.