Trishala Dutt's Customised Graduation Cake Looks All Kinds Of Amazing! (See Pics)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is vacationing in Barbados and has been posting some amazing summery pictures that are making us crave for a vacation. It looks like the 29-year-old is having the time of her life at the island, which is a popular getaway location during summers. Trishala, who recently graduated with a Master's degree, is very active on social media and has over 20 lakh followers on Instagram. She frequently makes headlines for her tasteful outfits and picture-perfect poses on Instagram. However, there was something else on her Instagram feed that caught our attention.

A couple of days ago, Trishala Dutt posted pictures of her graduation cake and it would be suffice to say that the dessert is as much of a sight as she is in her vacation pictures. The cake came from New York's Silk Cakes bakery and it was customised to match the theme of Trishala's Master's in the subject of Psychology. Have a look:

Doesn't that look simply amazing? Trishala posted several pictures of the cake to highlight the mind-blowing details on it. She also gave a shoutout to the bakery, saying, "Thank you so much @silkcakes for this fun amazing cake!! Everyone loved it & I felt so special! Thank you to my amazing friends & family for a wonderful surprise and to all of you in advance for your messages & love!" "Beauty and brains", she wrote on another picture of the cake, and we couldn't agree more. Trishala is quite a foodie and frequently posts pictures of her 'foodieventures' from around the world.

Case in point is this, when she posted a picture of herself bingeing on some juicy steak in New York:

"Perhaps a salad? Perhaps Not #feedme missing you with every bite! @duttsanjay", said Trishala on Instagram. Trishala frequently posts pictures with her father Sanjay Dutt, the trailer for whose biopic Sanju was launched today. Here's congratulating Trishala Dutt on her Master's degree and wishing she keeps sharing her love for food with us!



