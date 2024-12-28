"<i>Sabke Mann Ko Jeeta</i>": Amul Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh With Topical

Former Prime Minister Of India Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26. He was 92. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for Dr Singh, known for his statesmanship and economic reforms. Now, Amul has also shared a topical to pay their heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The dairy brand has created a topical for Dr Manmohan Singh with the tagline — “Sabke Mann Ko Jeeta” (He won everyone's hearts). The note attached to the post read, “Tribute to the former Prime Minister and economist.”

Watch Amul's topical for Dr Singh below:

The post has managed to connect with the fans on social media.

A person wrote, “A great economist...prayers for the departed soul...Om Shanti.”

Another added, “Almost every heart win....R.I.P Dr Manmohan Singh.”

“Sabke mann ko mohit karliya” (he enticed everyone's heart) was the sentiment on social media.

A user said, “Tribute To The Great Economist Of India R.I.P LEGEND.”

Some have dropped red hearts in the comments section.

In the statement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said that Dr Manmohan Singh suffered sudden loss of consciousness at his home and was rushed to the emergency department at 8:06 pm on Thursday, December 26.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of the Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," the statement said.

Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites were performed with state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi at 11:45 am on Saturday, December 28.