Running May Help Curb Nicotine Addiction and Urge To Smoke: 5 Herbs and Foods That May Help Too

Planning to quit smoking? Having a hard time to cope with the withdrawal symptoms? Running may help suggests a new study. The new animal based study shed light on how a jog around the park or some form of light exercise may have protective effect against nicotine dependence and withdrawal. Running regularly may even help smokers quit the habit completely.

The study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology revealed that exercise during nicotine exposure markedly reduces the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. This effect is tied with an increased activation of a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (which are targets of nicotine) in the hippocampal region of the brain, which helps regulating nicotine addiction.

The scientists remarked that the findings exhibited the protective effect of exercise preceding smoking cessation against the development of physical dependence, which may aid smoking cessation by reducing the severity of withdrawal symptoms.

According to a report by World Health Organisation, tobacco kills more than 7 million people every year around the world. The addiction is hard to get rid of but it is not impossible. Here are some natural ways through which one can help curb the nicotine addiction and urge to smoke

1. Harar/Harad

Harad or Harar are of two types, one is big sized and brown in colour and the other is small sized and black in colour. Use the black and small sized harar and soak it in water for a few hours before keeping it in your mouth for at least 5-10 minutes whenever you feel like smoking.

2. Licorice Stick

One of the best and most reliable home remedy is to chew on licorice stick whenever you have the urge to smoke. It makes for a great substitute for a smoke.

3. Ginseng

Add ginseng powder to your breakfast. It effectively helps to prevent the release of dopamine, one of the main components found in nicotine. It also helps the body to deal with physical and emotional stress while withdrawing from the habit.

4. Dalchini and Honey

Take some dalchini powder and mix half teaspoon of honey and have it with water at least 2-3 times a day to reduce the urge to smoke.

5. Dried Ginger and Lemon

Ginger has sulphur compounds that help in reducing the addiction of tobacco. All you need to do is to soak small pieces of ginger with lemon juice and mix it with black pepper and store in a container. Just suck a piece of ginger whenever you have the urge to smoke.