Researchers Find New Potential Cure For Baldness: Top 5 Foods That Prevent Balding

There is a new reason for people suffering from baldness to rejoice. Researchers have just discovered that a drug developed for the treatment of osteoporosis may help in stimulating hair growth. A study published in the journal PLOS Biology has said that the osteoporosis drug helps by targeting a protein which inhibits the development of certain tissues, including hair follicles. This discovery is especially great news for people who are reluctant to get a hair transplant, as it often tends to be an expensive affair.

The compound WAY-316606, which has till now been used in the treatment of osteoporosis, has been found to have stimulatory properties for human hair follicles. Talking about the promising research results, project leader Nathan Hawkshaw from The University of Manchester in Britain said, "The fact this new agent, which had never even been considered in a hair loss context, promotes human hair growth is exciting because of its translational potential: it could one day make a real difference to people who suffer from hair loss."

The research gives new hope to people suffering from baldness, as pointed out by the researchers, who said that the drugs that are currently available for treatment of male-pattern baldness have moderate side-effects and aren't as effective either. This is why a team of researchers from The University of Manchester set out to develop new ways to promote hair growth in people who have been worried about their receding hairlines.

For the study, researchers conducted experiments on hair follicles donated by over 40 patients. These follicles were then tested in organ cultures. Hawkshaw said that a clinical trial is required next to tell us whether this drug or similar compounds are both effective and safe in hair loss patients. There are certain foods which when consumed prevent balding and promote healthy growth of hair, which gets affected as people grow older.

Here are some foods which may prevent balding:

1. Walnuts: The well-known nut is a favourite among health freaks for its rich nutritional profile. Walnuts can also fight baldness because they contain biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6 and B9), Vitamin E and even magnesium and plenty of proteins.

2. Spinach: Spinach is rich in iron, the deficiency of which results in hair fall.

3. Carrots: Bright coloured fruits and veggies like oranges and carrots are rich in beta-carotene which gets converted to Vitamin A in the body and prevents hair loss.

4. Oats: Oats are rich in fibre, zinc, iron, omega-6 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids, all of which is great for hair growth.

5. Eggs: Eggs are one of the best sources of high-quality protein out there and one of the healthiest breakfast foods. They are rich in biotin or vitamin B7 which fights hair loss.



(With IANS inputs)

