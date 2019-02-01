Researchers Find Molecules To Treat Obesity And Fatty Liver Disease: 5 Tips To Manage Obesity

Soon there could be a pharmaceutical treatment to treat conditions like obesity and fatty liver disease. Researchers have discovered 27 new molecules, which may help device a potential treatment for fatty liver disease, obesity and heal wounds. The study, published in the Scientific Reports journal, was led by Professor Amiram Goldblum at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. For the study, the team had a new algorithm, which chose the 27 molecules with the strongest therapeutic potential from a database of 1.56 million molecules.

These molecules, which are undergoing pharmaceutical evaluations to treat obesity and the incurable fatty liver disease, all activate a special protein called PPAR-delta (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta).

The scientists said that PPAR-delta activation has the potential to increase physical endurance and reduce waistline by making muscle cells to burn more fat.

"With such a large group of highly active molecules, there is a high probability to find treatments for several common diseases. However, we should wait till all the experiments are done before we get our hopes up too high," said Goldblum.

Future evaluations will hopefully include testing treatments for improved wound healing, and to prevent kidney toxicity in diabetics, the researchers said. The study was conducted on mice, but Goldblum predicts that in a few years there would be many human clinical studies of these molecules in the pipeline

Diet Tips To Manage Obesity

1. Obesity is currently one of the leading metabolic disorders around the world. In lack of preventive steps, obesity could also lead to kidney failure, diabetes and cardiovascular disorder risk. Here are some effective diet tops that may help you manage obesity better.

2. Swap all refined grains with whole grains. Whole grains like ragi, jowar and bajra contain more fibre, which does not get washed away in the refining process.

3. Choose whole fruits over fruit juices. Juicing your fruits may make you lose out on fibre. Fibre helps keep you full and prevent urge to binge. If you are diabetic, drinking sweetened fruit juices may also up your blood sugar levels.

4. Opt for lean meat (like chicken and fish) over fatty red ones, as they provide you all the protein without so much fat.

5. Choose wisely when it comes to fats. Avocado, cheese, walnuts constitute good fats, which are essential for smooth functioning of body. Eliminate trans-fats and saturated fats you find in fries and fritters.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



(With inputs IANS)

