Ramadan 2018: Significance Of Iftar And How To Break Your Fast During the month of Ramadan, Muslims refrain from taking any morsel of food or a sip of water the entire day, until the sunset. In the evenings they gather together for Iftar and break their fasts.

Iftar literally means to 'break'. In the context of Ramadan fasting, it means to break the day long fast. At sunset, families gather to break the fast with a meal known as Iftar. But, before heading for Iftar they break their fast with dates, after which they adjourn for Maghrib prayer - one of the final prayers for the day. It is said that Prophet Muhammad broke his fast with three dates and water.

Kebabs, biryanis, haleem, korma, sherbets and desserts are some of the staples you would find across an Iftar spread. But, an Iftar spread could be both simple and grand. The idea is not to make the feast as lavish as possible, but it is a mode of attaining spiritual fulfillment. This is why, sharing the food with the needy is such an important facet of the feast. The spirit of Zakat or charity has been spoken in the oldest of Islamic scriptures. It is encouraged to reach out to the needy and poor and make sure that they are also included, especially if it is community gathering.



Here are 10 best Iftar snacks you can try making at home. Ramadan Mubarak everybody!



