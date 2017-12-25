Rajkummar Rao and Alia Bhatt Named India's Hottest Vegetarians Celebs of 2017

A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Rajkummar Rao and Alia Bhatt Crowned As PETA's Hottest Vegetarians 2017They were arguably the best performers of 2017. Their back to back power-packed performances took the celluloid by storm, and now actor Rajkummar Rao and Alia Bhatt have another laurel to add to their already loaded caps. The actors were named as PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrities. Actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to announce one of his most special win this year."This one is special. #HottestVegetarian celebrity 2017. Thank you @officialpeta #PETA", he captioned the image with Peta's honour.Actor Alia Bhatt and Rajkumar Rao beat out a strong group of competitors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidyut Jammwal, R Madhavan, Shahid Kapoor, Sridevi and Sunny Leone to bag the special title.Each year Peta honours superstars from the film industry, sports and politics who have made a difference by choosing plant-based foods over a meat-based diet and influence their fans and admirers to choose the same path and bring down cruelty towards animals.Actors Shahid Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor bagged the special title of PETA's Hottest Vegetarians in the year 2016.Many Congratulations to both Alia Bhatt and Rajkumar Rao on their special win. May you continue to inspire your fans with both your work and lifestyle choices.