Quick Paneer Recipes: 6 Irresistible Paneer Treats Ready In Just 20 Minutes

You can use paneer to make different types of yummy treats in just 20 minutes

Easy Paneer Recipes: One of the best things about paneer (cottage cheese) is its versatility. You can use it to make a variety of lip-smacking treats, ranging from pakoras and parathas to salads and gravies. Paneer is high in protein and nutrients; you can safely eat it raw and enjoy its many benefits. This is also what makes it a lifesaver when you're running low on time. Unlike potatoes or chicken, paneer doesn't need to be boiled or cooked for the best results. You can quickly transform it into a range of yummy snacks and dishes. Check out a few of them below:

Also Read: How To Consume Paneer For Weight Loss: Key Benefits And Easy Recipes

Here Are 6 Delicious And Easy Paneer Recipes Ready Under 20 Mins:

1. Paneer Golden Fry:

Quick paneer recipes: Paneer Golden fry is a crisp and satisfying starter. Photo Credit: iStock

Craving the comfort of a crispy snack? Then this paneer golden fry recipe will come to your rescue. Here, the paneer is flavoured with everyday spices and coated with cornflour slurry as well as breadcrumbs before deep-frying. You can pair it with different chutneys or dips. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Home Style Dry Chilli Paneer:

When you're in the mood for Indo-Chinese food, this chilli paneer dry can prove to be a quick solution. A mouth-watering blend of flavours and textures, you will want to make this home-style treat again and again. Enjoy it as an appetiser or along with some fried rice or noodles. Here's the full recipe.

Also Read: Craving Chinese? You Can Have This Healthy Chilli Paneer Even On Weight Loss Diet

3. Open Paneer Veg Toast:

You don't need a sandwich grill or oven to bring together the goodness of bread and paneer. This open veg toast can easily be prepared using a tawa. The paneer is first lightly cooked with a few chopped veggies and spice masalas. The bread slices are then topped with this flavourful mixture and heated. Find the detailed recipe here.

4. Instant Masala Paneer Roll:

Quick Paneer Recipes: These masala paneer rolls are nutritious and tasty. Photo Credit: iStock

Have leftover rotis but no energy to make a sabzi or dal? Use them to make an instant paneer roll! You don't need any fancy sauces to make this roll tasty. Just rely on the common ingredients you will find in your kitchen. Remember, there is no one way to make this roll - so feel free to experiment. Here's an easy recipe for your reference.

5. Paneer And Sprouts Salad:

You can also have paneer as part of a weight loss diet, provided you choose the right types of preparations. A refreshing paneer salad is a suitable option. This one is extra nutritious because it also contains sprouted green moong (mung beans). No complicated salad dressing is required. Read the complete recipe here.

Also Read: Weight Loss: These 5 Yummy High-Protein Paneer Salad Recipes Are Ideal For Weight Loss Diet

6. Paneer Chutney Pakora

Give your regular paneer pakora a refreshing and spicy upgrade with this recipe. To make this snack, green chutney (made using mint, coriander, chillies, etc.) is spread between paneer pieces. These cottage cheese 'sandwiches' are then dipped in a besan batter and deep-fried. Simple and satisfying, this pakora might just become your new favourite. Here's the full recipe.

The next time you need to make something quick and tasty, opt for one of these paneer recipes. Let us know which one you like the most!