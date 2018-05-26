Quarter Of World's Population To Be Obese By 2045: What To Eat And Avoid To Manage Obesity Owing to current lifestyle trends, almost a quarter (22 per cent) of the people in the world will be obese by 2045, up from 14 per cent in 2017, revealed a new study.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT

The study presented at 2018 European Congress on Obesity in Vienna, also demonstrated that the prevalence of diabetes will increase from 9.1 per cent to 11.7 per cent by 2045, which will result in one out of eight people around the world to suffer from Type-2 diabetes.



"These numbers underline the staggering challenge the world will face in the future in terms of numbers of people who are obese, or have Type-2 diabetes, or both. As well as the medical challenges these people will face, the costs to countries' health systems will be enormous," said Alan Moses, Chief Medical Officer at the Novo Nordisk -- a Denmark-based healthcare company.



The researchers also noted, that in order to prevent the prevalence of Type-2 diabetes from going above 10 per cent in 2045, efforts must be taken to curtail global obesity levels by 25 percent.



As part of the study, the researchers divided population of all countries from 2000-2014 was divided into age groups which was further sub divided on the basis of body mass index (BMI). The researchers examined the diabetes risk for each age and BMI group allowing estimations of diabetes prevalence for each country each year.

The researchers admitted that a condition like diabetes cannot be reversed so easily. But gradual steps are essential to prevent new cases of obesity and diabetes to take root.



"Despite the challenge all countries are facing with obesity and diabetes, the tide can be turned - but it will take aggressive and coordinated action to reduce obesity and individual cities should play a key role in confronting the issues around obesity, some of which are common to them all and others that are unique to each of them," Moses said.

Obesity Diet Chart

From children to adults, obesity sees no age and can affect anybody. Re-organising your kitchen, swapping the fat-laden unhealthy junk with nutrient-dense food is one of the primary steps you can take towards preventing obesity.



Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital says, "Obesity management is not a cakewalk. There are many physical and psychological changes that need to be addressed. A good diet must be complemented with a good fitness regimen. As far as diet is concerned, one should definitely steer clear of all sources of trans-fat to begin with and make him/her a diet chart, and resolve to stick to it. One must up the intake of proteins and fibres which are very important "

Dr. Simran also gave us a sample chart, an obese person may take a hint from. The simple obesity diet chart can be modified further too, as per availability of ingredients. Morning - Breakfasts make for one of the most crucial times to get the metabolism racing. According to Dr. Simran, a pudina chatni sandwich made with whole wheat bread could be a perfect start to the morning. A bowl of fresh cut fruits along with it is also not a bad idea.

Afternoon -Lunch time could comprise of simple roti, a bowl of vegetable and dal. Dal is filled with protein. Protein is essential for weight loss and muscle repair. Since protein takes time to digest, it keeps you satiated for long and thereby preventing you to binge on fattening foods.

Evening - In evenings, you can have your antioxidant boost with a cup of tea. You can also team them with fibre-rich whole wheat biscuits. Make sure you stay away from the sugary cookies.

Dinner - For dinner, you can have chapatis, vegetables and swap the dal with vegetable salad. It needs to be understood that it is just a sample chart. Calorie requirement may differ from person to person, hence Dr. Saini says it is better to consult your nutritionist before making drastic changes to your diet.

All these steps are just a way ahead to a healthier path. A healthy diet must be complemented with adequate exercise and workout. Supportive and encouraging environment is also a crucial factor in managing the obesity levels.



(With Inputs from IANS)









Obesity is a condition where excessive body fat could increase risk of other health problems. Obesity has been tied to the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, stroke, dementia as compared to their lean or healthy counterparts. A person is identified obese when the Body Mass Index(BMI) is 25 or greater. BMI is body mass index, an index commonly used for classification of obesity. BMI is a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of his height in meters (kg/m2). Owing to current lifestyle trends, almost a quarter (22 per cent) of the people in the world will be obese by 2045, up from 14 per cent in 2017, revealed a new study.The study presented at 2018 European Congress on Obesity in Vienna, also demonstrated that the prevalence of diabetes will increase from 9.1 per cent to 11.7 per cent by 2045, which will result in one out of eight people around the world to suffer from Type-2 diabetes."These numbers underline the staggering challenge the world will face in the future in terms of numbers of people who are obese, or have Type-2 diabetes, or both. As well as the medical challenges these people will face, the costs to countries' health systems will be enormous," said Alan Moses, Chief Medical Officer at the Novo Nordisk -- a Denmark-based healthcare company.The researchers also noted, that in order to prevent the prevalence of Type-2 diabetes from going above 10 per cent in 2045, efforts must be taken to curtail global obesity levels by 25 percent.As part of the study, the researchers divided population of all countries from 2000-2014 was divided into age groups which was further sub divided on the basis of body mass index (BMI). The researchers examined the diabetes risk for each age and BMI group allowing estimations of diabetes prevalence for each country each year.The researchers admitted that a condition like diabetes cannot be reversed so easily. But gradual steps are essential to prevent new cases of obesity and diabetes to take root."Despite the challenge all countries are facing with obesity and diabetes, the tide can be turned - but it will take aggressive and coordinated action to reduce obesity and individual cities should play a key role in confronting the issues around obesity, some of which are common to them all and others that are unique to each of them," Moses said.From children to adults, obesity sees no age and can affect anybody. Re-organising your kitchen, swapping the fat-laden unhealthy junk with nutrient-dense food is one of the primary steps you can take towards preventing obesity.Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital says, "Obesity management is not a cakewalk. There are many physical and psychological changes that need to be addressed. A good diet must be complemented with a good fitness regimen. As far as diet is concerned, one should definitely steer clear of all sources of trans-fat to begin with and make him/her a diet chart, and resolve to stick to it. One must up the intake of proteins and fibres which are very important "Dr. Simran also gave us a sample chart, an obese person may take a hint from. The simple obesity diet chart can be modified further too, as per availability of ingredients.It needs to be understood that it is just a sample chart. Calorie requirement may differ from person to person, hence Dr. Saini says it is better to consult your nutritionist before making drastic changes to your diet.All these steps are just a way ahead to a healthier path. A healthy diet must be complemented with adequate exercise and workout. Supportive and encouraging environment is also a crucial factor in managing the obesity levels. (With Inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter