Pune's Kayani Bakery, Kolkata's K.C. Das In List Of Legendary Dessert Places

Kayani bakery is the most popular dessert place. Photo: Instagram/thepunekar

If you are a dessert just like us, we bet you can't resist a serving of a piece of chocolate cake. A bite of our favourite desserts can heal us and send us straight to heaven! India has plenty of offerings for such people who have a penchant for all things sweet. Our iconic sweets from all over the country have a fan following like no other dish would. And now, many of our heritage Indian dessert places have been recognised in a list. Popular food guide Taste Atlas has released a list of the 150 most legendary dessert places in the world, and there are many Indian entries featured on it. Take a look:

The list, released on September 13, was shared on the official website and social media of Taste Atlas. "In a world abundant with culinary destinations, there are those that stand as luminaries, offering not just delectable treats but a taste of history itself," they wrote in the description. The most legendary dessert place as per the list was Pasteis de Belem bakery in Lisbon, Portugal. Founded in 1837, it is best known for its traditional puff pastry with creamy custard ensconced within. At the number 18 position in the list was Pune's famous Kayani bakery known for its scrumptious Mawa cake. The legendary establishment has been around since the 1950's and people throng their premises to try their iconic cakes.

Meanwhile, several eateries and dessert places from Kolkata also made it to the top 50 on the list. At position 25 was the legendary K.C. Das, known for selling its signature rasgullas since 1866. At the very next place at number 26 was Flurys, Kolkata which has been around since 1927. It's rum balls at this prominent tea room in the city. If you want to try Sandesh, look no further than Balaram Mullick and Radharam Mullick, featuring at number 37 in the list.

What did you think of the amazing dessert places featured in the list? Tell us in the comments.