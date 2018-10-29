Processed Meats, Carbonated Drinks May Up Kidney Failure Risk; Non-Inflammatory Foods To Eat

According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, if your diet consists of pro-inflammatory foods like processed meats, carbonated drinks, and vegetables other than the green leafy and dark yellow variety, you may be at a higher risk of developing kidney failure. The findings in the study showed that diets that contribute to inflammation are linked to a higher risk of chronic kidney disease progression. As per the researchers, these findings have implications for the prevention of kidney failure using dietary approaches with low inflammatory potential. Foods, as per the researchers, that have been positively related to concentrations of inflammatory markers may include tomatoes, carbonated beverages, vegetables other than green leafy vegetables, processed meat, organ meat, and fish other than dark-meat fishes.

For the study, the team of researchers studied a national sample of over 1000 adults with CKD. The team found that 11.1 percent of the participants developed kidney failure over 14 years of follow-up.

What is inflammation anyway?

Inflammation is the body's response to external threats and factors like stress, infection, or toxic chemicals. When the immune system senses any of these, it responds by activating proteins meant to protect cells and tissues. Inflammation, in a way, is good for us. But sometimes, the immune cells tend to over-react and cause the inflammation to act against our body. Above all of this, a high inflammation diet may only worsen this case.

Non-Inflammatory foods that you should avoid in your daily diet

Here are some non-inflammatory foods that will help reduce the excessive inflammation in your body and keep it healthy.

1. Berries

Berries come packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals that benefit the body. They also contain anthocyanins that have anti-inflammatory effects that may reduce the risk of disease. Load up on more blueberries and strawberries to see effective results.

2. Broccoli

Broccoli is a nutritious vegetable that has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects that benefit the body. In fact, it is rich in sulfophane, an antioxidant that fights inflammation by reducing your levels of inflammation.

3. Green tea

Green tea's benefits are mostly attributed to the presence of antioxidants, especially a substance called epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which helps inhibit inflammation by reducing pro-inflammatory cytokine production.

4. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are low in calories and contain lectins, phenols and other substances that provide anti-inflammatory protection.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric or haldi has shown to reduce inflammation; thanks to a powerful anti-inflammatory compound called curcumin. Eating turmeric with black pepper can significantly enhance the absorption of curcumin.