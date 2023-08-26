Prefer Disposable Paper Cups? Think Again! It May Be As Toxic As Plastic Cups

Today, paper cups are widely used across the globe

Over the years, we have seen more and more people growing conscious about the environment around. To reduce pollution and carbon footprints, people have replaced plastic with environment-friendly options, paper utensils being one popular choice among all. Today, cafes have replaced plastic cups with paper alternatives to serve coffees and teas to the customers. But did you know, the paper cups aren't as healthy as you might have thought? You read that right! Recent research by the experts at the University of Gothenburg have inferred that paper cups can cause damage to the environment as it is said to contain toxic chemicals as well. The findings were published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

Why Paper Cups Are Often Considered Toxic? Let's Find Out:

The researchers explained that they kept paper and plastic cups in wet sediment and water for few weeks, and followed how the leached chemicals affected the larvae. "All of the mugs negatively affected the growth of mosquito larvae," they found.

Further explaining the reason behind the growth of mosquito larvae, the study stated, paper is neither fat nor water resistant, so paper that is used in food packaging material needs to be treated with a surface coating, usually made of bioplastic. This helps protect the paper from the coffee in your hand.

"Bioplastics does not break down effectively when they end up in the environment, in water. There may be a risk that the plastic remains in nature and resulting microplastics can be ingested by animals and humans, just as other plastics do. Bioplastics contain at least as many chemicals as conventional plastic," the researchers further stated.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Do These Paper Cups Affect Health?

The chemicals used in the plastic wrap for the paper cup can be toxic, if not done properly. Besides environmental hazards, it might affect your health as well. "We are exposed to the plastics and the associated chemicals via contact with food," the study added. Hence, it is better to avoid using these commercially produced paper cups to reduce the risks of health as well as environmental hazards.