Police Station Turned Into Restaurant: This Meghalaya Cafe Allows You To Dine In Jail

Would you like to know what it's like to dine in jail? Don't worry, the food won't be the same, just part of the ambience! You might think we are talking about one of those famous jail-themed restaurants, but we are not. A newly opened cafe in Sohra (Cherrapunjee) in Meghalaya is housed in a building that used to be an actual police station. Established in 1885, it is the oldest such facility in Meghalaya, and it had been a "dreaded detention centre" during colonial rule, reported PTI. Now, it has been turned into a unique heritage cafe called "Sohra 1885." It includes a refurbished jail section, thus attracting guests with its novel 'lockup dining' experience.

The Meghalaya Police is to be credited for this venture. The cafe is the brainchild of Vivek Syiem, currently the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police. He pitched the idea when he was a DSP in this locality. "I always wanted to do something with the heritage police station. There are not many such buildings left in the state that have so much history," he told PTI. The eating joint's profits will reportedly be used to support police welfare.

The cafe is being run in partnership with Nafi Nongrum, a young entrepreneur. She refurbished the entire building using the British-era items from the old police station, as per PTI. While the walls have been left untouched, the rest of the structure has been restored and enhanced to make it more hospitable. "Even the fireplace has been renovated to its old glory. The floors have been left to their original state as they are still in very good condition," Syiem said.

Batskhem Thabah, one of the patrons at the cafe, said, "We really enjoyed our time in the lockup, which has been converted into a dining area." There are also other table options in the cafe, which can seat around 100 people in total. The multi-cuisine menu features comfort foods like pizza, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, momos, etc., alongside selected Mexican, Indo-Chinese, South Indian, and North Indian dishes that are crowd favourites.