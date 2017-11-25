PM Reviews Efforts and Progress Made To Prevent Malnutrition In The Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, reviewed the progress and efforts made to bring down the prevalent problem of under-nutrition in the country. The meeting attended by officials from the Prime Minister's Office, NITI Aayog and other ministries, discussed the current status of Malnutrition in the country and related problems.

The meeting addressed to measures that can be taken to prevent and reduce the problems,the successful nutrition initiatives of some other developing countries were also discussed during the meeting, a government statement said on Saturday. "The Prime Minister stressed on the need to work towards concrete objectives to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, low birth weight, and anaemia. He emphasized that visible and measurable results should be seen by 2022, the 75th anniversary of Independence," it added.

Real-time monitoring towards progress of nutrition outcomes was discussed in great length and detail, especially in the worst performing districts. Several initiatives and campaign ideas also found its way during the meeting. "Senior officials repeatedly emphasized that initiatives of the government such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mission Indradhanush, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana are having a positive impact on nutrition."

Towards the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heard out all schemes of union and state governments, which directly or indirectly have an impact on nutrition outcomes and came to a conclusion that raising social awareness towards the importance of nutrition was necessary to achieve the desired results. In addition to the formal channels, He also emphasized on the massive role informal channels could play generating due awareness towards the issue.

(Inputs IANS)