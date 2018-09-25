Playing Golf May Boost Longevity And Reduce Risk of Stroke: 5 Best Foods For Heart Health

Turns out that playing golf may up your chances of living longer. Not just that, it can also reduce the risk factors for heart disease and stroke. According to a study that appeared in British Journal of Sports Medicine, playing golf could do wonders for both the mind and body. Golf can also boost strength and balance in older adult concluded a panel of international experts led by the University of Edinburgh has claimed,

The panelists stressed upon the need to make the sport more inclusive. They also said that since golf is sociable and gets people outdoors to connect with nature it can help people rejuvenate.

It can also provide moderate intensity aerobic physical activity. To make the most of its health benefits if you walk round the course rather than opt for a golf cart. Golfers should aim to play for 150 minutes per week, said researchers.





While the risk of injury while playing golf is moderate, compared with other sports, golfers may be more at risk of skin cancer, Andrew D Murray, from Edinburgh's Physical Activity for Health Research Centre, explained. Players should do warm-up or strengthening exercises to cut the risk of injury and use sun-cream and wear collared shirts or blouses to minimise the risk of skin cancer, Murray recommended.

For the study, the panel drew on a systematic review of the available published evidence (342 eligible studies) and discussions among an international working group of 25 experts in public health and health policy, and industry leaders.

Golf is often perceived as expensive, exclusive and difficult to learn, and not a game for those on the lower rungs of the social ladder .According to the researchers, The sport needs to be more inclusive and welcoming of people from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds.

Your diet plays a crucial role in determining your heart health too. Here are five foods you must include in your daily diet to boost heart health.

1. Oats: Oats are known to contain a type of fiber that helps bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. Oats is effective in lowering the cholesterol levels in our body.

2. Nuts: Nuts are packed with high amounts of unsaturated fats that are good for your heart as they help in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.

3. Legumes: Legumes are loaded with antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from and also help in increasing the platelet activity.

4. Berries: Berries are full of heart-healthy phytonutrients and lots of soluble fiber. Make a quick smoothie or sprinkle them over your breakfast cereal.

5. Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and phytoestogens and all of these help in boosting heart health.



(With inputs IANS)