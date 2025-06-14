Pizza Shake, Anyone? This Viral Recipe Gets A Thumbs Down From Foodies

Is there such a thing as too much pizza? We don't think so. The gooey crust, the sizzling cheese, the explosion of flavours with every bite - it's pure joy on a plate. If you're anything like us, just thinking about it has your mouth watering. We've seen stuffed crusts, dessert pizzas, even sushi pizzas. But just when we thought we had seen every possible take on this beloved dish, the internet surprised us with something completely unexpected. Brace yourself: introducing the pizza shake. Yes, you read that right. It is pizza turned into a drink, blended and served in a glass. Some might call it creative, others may say it is a crime against food.

In a bizarre food video shared on Instagram, someone goes full mad scientist with pizza. They toss two slices into an ASMR-style mixing jar, add a dash of oregano, some chilli flakes, a splash of water - and then blend it all into an unholy smoothie. The resulting liquid is then poured into a tall glass, ready to horrify and intrigue.

Naturally, the internet had a meltdown. Food lovers rushed to the comments, asking the only logical question: "What was the need?" The video has already racked up over 366,000 views. One user declared, "It's trash pro max." Another added, "I realised how jobless I am when I watched the whole video." Others chimed in with dramatic flair: "God will punish you," and "Even pizza is not safe today."

Some reactions went hilariously specific. "Bro forgot the Amul touch," one comment joked. Another user lamented, "Aaj ke baad pizza khane ka himmat nahi hoga" [After today, I won't have the courage to eat pizza]. And perhaps the harshest verdict of all: "You won't even find a place in hell for doing such injustice to pizza."

Sadly, this isn't the first time pizza has suffered culinary chaos. In another viral video, someone attempted a dessert version of the Italian classic - by topping it with gulab jamuns. The vendor starts by preparing a pizza base, then spreads a mysterious yellow liquid instead of traditional sauce. He tears up gulab jamuns, mixes them into the dough, and tops the whole thing with cheese. Click here to read more.