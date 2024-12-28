Peak Bengaluru Moment: Woman Skips Restaurant Queue By Ordering Dosas On Zomato

Online food delivery has truly transformed the way where and when we enjoy our favourite meals. It is convenient, saves time, and has become a best friend for people with busy schedules. And when it comes to beating those long queues at popular restaurants, it has become a game changer. Recently, a Bengaluru woman shared her trick to dodge the long queue at the city's famous Central Tiffin Room (CTR), gaining social media attention.

X user @artbyahbuna shares that they had a tight movie schedule but wanted to eat at the restaurant which had a long waiting time. So, instead of waiting for a table, she placed an order on Zomato. Her delivery address? The street right outside the restaurant. In just 25 minutes, her dosas were delivered, cutting the estimated time of over 40 minutes it would have taken to secure a table. In the post, the user revealed that the delivery person "was surprised looking at the route" and even wished them a cheerful "Merry Christmas." After describing her experience, the user wrote, "Peacefully sat inside our car, ate, and made it in time for our movie."

However, even though the plan was executed easily, it had its cons. In a follow-up post, the user said that they missed the restaurant experience, and their order came with one instead of two chutneys. Moreover, there was no cutlery.

So far, the post has garnered over 103K views. Several users shared their reactions to beating the long queue for food.

One user wrote, "What an idea sir ji"

Another user wrote, "When you use 100% of your brains"

A third user wrote, "Been doing this since COVID times. The takeaway line is shorter; we take it and eat in the bylanes of Malleshwaram."

"I did this a long time ago in Chennai and do it occasionally when I'm on crossing the hotel but running short of time to stop and purchase," commented a fourth user.

