Parsi New Year 2018: Date, Significance, Celebrations And Feast During Pateti

The Parsi community across India is looking forward to celebrate the Parsi New Year on 17th August 2018. In August, Parsis commemorate their arrival and acceptance on their new homeland. Originally from Persia, Parsis follow the religion Zoroastrianism, which was founded by Zarathustra in Persia. This day is also known as Jamshed-i-Nouroz, after the name of the Persian king Jamshed, who is believed to introduce the Parsi calendar. People in India follow the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not take into account leap years, and as a result of which the Parsi New Year is celebrated in India and Pakistan about 200 days after it is observed across the world. Parsis may be a small community, but they have contributed to Indian culture over the years, alongside other religions and communities.

Parsi New Year 2018: Date, Significance And Celebrations Of The Festival

Also known as Pateti, the celebration of Parsi New Year is said to have begun some 3000 years ago. It falls in the month of August, as per the Gregorian calendar. On this day, people pray for prosperity, health and wealth. It is known as the day of remittance of sins and repentance. People clean their homes, decorate their houses with rangoli and flowers, adorn new dresses, and visit Fire Temple to ask for forgiveness for any mistake committed in the past and start afresh. The celebrations also include feasting over an elaborate meal, where friends and families come together and celebrate the auspicious occasion with much fervour.

Parsi New Year: Also known as Pateti, the celebration of Parsi New Year is said to have begun some 3000 years ago

Parsi New Year 2018: Feast Prepared During Pateti

On the big day, people usually prepare delicacies like meethi sev dahi, mora dal chawal (also called dhan daar), machchi no patio, mutton pulao, saas ni machchi, marghi na farcha (crispy fried chicken), patra nu machli, sali boti, berry pulao, jardaloo chicken, kid gosht, cutlets, mawa ni boi, lagan nu custard, et al. Preparations start a day in advance to ensure that all the dishes are prepared perfectly and are full of flavour.

Delicious Recipes To Enjoy During Parsi New Year

1. Sali Boti (Parsi Meat Dish) Recipe

Parsi mutton curry, with prominent flavours of tomatoes, onions, jaggery and vinegar, makes a special delicacy during special occasions like the Parsi New Year. This one's going to be a star-dish among your family and friends.

Parsi new year: This one's going to be a star-dish among your family and friends

2. Parsi Mutton Cutlets

Celebrations are incomplete without the much coveted Parsi mutton cutlets. To prepare this dish, you need minced mutton, potatoes, bread crumbs, eggs and a host of spices. Don't forget to serve it with sliced onions and chutney.

3. Chicken Farcha

Chicken farcha is a delicious Parsi recipe that is a blend of spices and a tang of lemon. It is served with your choice of dip or chutney.

Parsi New Year: Chicken farcha is a delicious Parsi recipe that is a blend of spices and a tang of lemon

4. Lagan Nu Custard

Advertisement

Lagan nu custard is a dessert, which is usually prepared on weddings or Parsi New Year. Made with simple ingredients like milk, eggs, butter and nuts, it is a perfect dessert to celebrate occasions.

5. Patra Ni Machchi

Pomfret fillets coated in coconut chutney, wrapped in banana leaves and steamed to perfection, that's patra ni machchi for you. Once unwrapped, add a dash of lemon juice to enjoy the tanginess.

6. Kid Gosht

Lamb cooked in a burst of masalas, rich cashew paste and coconut milk essence, kid gosht is a festive special.

Happy Parsi New Year 2018!