'Paradise On Earth': Internet Reacts To Heavenly Strawberry Buffet At Seoul Restaurant

The strawberry buffet has gone viral on social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@space_tamnik)

Winter is here, and so is strawberry season! The cold weather is perfect for these sweet, juicy berries, and a cafe in Seoul has taken the love for strawberries to a whole new level. We recently came across a video on Instagram showcasing the strawberry buffet at Lotte Hotel Seoul, a seasonal event that celebrates the winter strawberry harvest in the most delicious way possible. This popular winter event, priced at 145,000 KRW (approximately Rs 8,500), is a must-visit for dessert lovers and foodies alike. The buffet features an array of strawberry-themed treats that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

You'll find fresh, plump strawberries, strawberry shortcake, pudding, mille-feuille, and tarts, all beautifully presented. The sophisticated presentation and rich flavours are exactly what you would expect from a 5-star hotel, making it feel like a true indulgence. However, the strawberry buffet isn't just about desserts. The hot dish corner offers gourmet options like carved tenderloin, mala tteokbokki, and lamb chops, ensuring there's something for everyone. It's more than just a dessert buffet - it's a full-on feast, making it a great alternative to a traditional hotel buffet. Take a look:

It's easy to see why the strawberry buffet has been making waves on social media. A user commented under the Instagram video, "This seems like a dream come true. I love strawberries; they're my favourite fruit." Another wrote, "Strawberry dessert visuals are stunning." "Desserts look so delicious," a comment read. One said, "Had me at Strawberry." "Winter strawberries are the best; it's the perfect time to go at this time of year," read a comment.

A sixth person commented, "Wow, so wonderful!" Another wrote, "I love strawberries. What is the price of this buffet? It will be my new favourite restaurant now." "Paradise on Earth," said another user.

If you're in Seoul this winter, this is the ultimate way to celebrate the season's freshest fruit and enjoy a luxurious dining experience.