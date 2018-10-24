Organic Foods May Cut Risk of Postmenopausal Breast Cancer: Study  

A diet rich in organic foods may alleviate risk of certain cancers, says a new study published in journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The findings of the study revealed that people who consumed the most organic foods had a 25 percent lower cancer risk compared with those who ate the least number of organic foods.



Eating more organically grown foods is linked to a 34 percent reduced risk of postmenopausal breast cancer, a 76 percent decreased risk for all lymphomas and an 86 percent reduced risk for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.Julia Baudry lead researcher of the study says, "If our findings are confirmed, organic food consumption may contribute to cancer prevention"."

The researcher suggested that people shouldn't stop eating fruits and vegetables if they can't afford expensive organically grown options.

A diet supplemented with fruits and vegetables is known to reduce your risk of chronic disease and cancer, this has been proven by many studies in the past. Baudry and team suggested the same.

Regardless of whether or not they're organic, fruits and veggies should be part of every diet, Baudry and other experts said.



For the study, Data was collected from nearly 69,000 people taking part in an ongoing French study of the associations between nutrition and health.

Studies have shown that people who eat organic foods have lower levels of pesticide residue in their urine, she noted. "Exposure to pesticide has been associated with higher cancer risk" in previous studies, Baudry said.



However more studies are required to reach to confirm the link between organic foods and reduction in cancer risk. The study was observational in nature, and did not aim to reveal any causal relationship between the two.



