Ordered Veg Soup, Got Non-Veg Instead. This UPSC Teacher's Calm Response Is Winning The Internet

A UPSC teacher's response to a food delivery error is being widely shared on X, formerly Twitter, for its measured tone. The user, @DuttShekhar, posted a clip of a bowl of soup, claiming his family had ordered a vegetarian soup from a premium restaurant via Zomato, but received a non-vegetarian soup instead.

Instead of creating what he described as a "ruckus" or going "mad" about it, the teacher said his family, a strictly vegetarian household, calmly registered a complaint with Zomato.

He added that Zomato promptly apologised and issued a refund. "Mistakes can happen anywhere. Let's not make them larger than life," he wrote. The post is being seen as a contrast to many viral complaints online where non-vegetarian food is mistakenly delivered to vegetarian households, often leading to outrage.

Here is the post that is now going viral:

We ordered veg soup from a premium restaurant

We were delivered non-veg soup



No, we didn't create any ruckus

And no we didn't go mad



We complained to Zomato

And they issued a prompt apology and refund



Mistakes can happen anywhere

Let's not make them larger than life 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j82wo0dyNK — Shekhar Dutt (@DuttShekhar) July 25, 2025

The post has sparked a debate on X, with users weighing in on how the issue was handled.

"Sir, what about if you eat that and afterwards you realise it's non-veg?" one user asked. The teacher replied, "Would have done the same."

Another user, calling for stricter action, wrote, "You have a big heart, but this is not a small matter. The restaurant should face heavy penalties. For people who have spent their whole life avoiding non-veg, this is not ok. Must be taken to task."

One commenter supported the teacher's approach: "Same thing happened with me too! It's basic human error. As long as the platform provides an adequate resolution, I am fine with it. Only attention seekers try to create drama over such petty things."

Another user said, "Sir, apart from UPSC coaching related. You are truly a life coach. Just listening to you will fix many issues."