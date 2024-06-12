Nutritionist Shares 5 Reasons To Make White Jamun Your Summer Superfood

Health benefits of white jamun you must know. (Image Credit: iStock)

When we think of jamun, a dark purple, oblong-shaped fruit comes to mind. Known for offering several health benefits, it is quite popular during the summer months. We're sure you must have had jamun but have you ever heard of or tried white jamun? Also known as wax apple, this lesser-known variety of jamun also offers a plethora of benefits. As the name suggests, it is white in colour instead of the usual purple and provides a blend of sweet and sour flavours. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares why white jamun makes for an excellent addition to our summer diet. Read on to discover the insights she had to share.

Here Are 5 Amazing Ways White Jamun Can Benefit Your Health, As Per The Nutritionist:

1. Keeps you hydrated

Our bodies need to be well-hydrated to function properly. Luckily, there are plenty of foods we can rely on to hydrate us, including white jamun. According to Nmami, this tropical fruit contains 90% water content, making it a great addition to our summer meals. It will help cool our bodies from within, ensuring we stay refreshed and hydrated all summer long.

2. High in fibre

Foods high in fibre ensure we stay fuller for longer durations and keep the digestive system healthy. White jamun is an excellent source of fibre and can prevent several digestive-related problems. Whether you experience gas, bloating, or constipation, incorporating white jamun into your diet can help keep these issues at bay. So, say goodbye to these problems and hello to white jamun.

3. Rich in essential vitamins

White jamun is a powerhouse of essential vitamins. The nutritionist shares that white jamun is bursting with vitamins A and C. This makes it a wonderful fruit for keeping our immune system strong and skin looking summer-ready. Who doesn't want both of these? Add white jamun to your meals and achieve a healthy immune system along with the glowing skin you've always wanted.

4. May help regulate blood sugar levels

Another reason to have white jamun is that it can help regulate blood sugar levels. Nmami says, "Unlike sugary treats that spike your blood sugar, white jamun might help regulate it. This makes it a potential friend for diabetics." Isn't that amazing? It's time to ditch those sugary desserts and beverages and fix your sweet cravings with white jamun instead.

5. Has cooling properties

Our body temperature tends to increase during hot summer days. But you can cool it down by eating white jamun! She says that according to Ayurveda, white jamun has cooling properties, making it an ideal fruit to eat during the summer. When your body is naturally cool, you won't feel discomfort or dehydration. You'll also feel more energised to carry out day-to-day tasks.

Incorporate white jamun into your summer diet and see how it transforms your health. Stay fit and healthy!