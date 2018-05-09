Novel Drug May Help Treat Hair Loss; Try These Foods For Hair-Growth!

According to a study published in the journal PLOS Biology, for people with receding hairlines, help may soon be on the way, as scientists have identified a drug, originally designed for osteoporosis- that can stimulate hair growth. Researchers in the UK showed that the drug has a dramatic stimulatory effect on human hair follicles donated by patients undergoing hair transplantation surgery. Researchers sought to develop new ways to promote human hair growth with the hope of finding novel, well-tolerated agents for treating androgenetic alopecia.

The team of researchers found that a compound originally developed to treat osteoporosis. The external application of the drug or similar compounds to balding human scalp, may promote hair growth. The researchers were able to conduct their experiments with scalp hair follicles that had generously been donated by over 40 patients and were then tested in organ cultures.

According to the researchers, when the hair growth promoting effects of the drug were previously studied in mice, a very different molecular mechanism of action was suggested. However, a clinical trial is required next to tell the researchers whether this drug or similar compounds are both effective and safe in hair loss patients.

Whether the drug helps in hair re-growth, the researchers still need to find out. However, the right kind of nutrients may also help in hair-regrowth. We have put together foods that help hair regrowth.

1. Eggs

Hair is made up of protein; therefore, it is important to ensure that you have enough protein in your diet and what better then egg? Protein is the building block of hair. So go on and add eggs in your daily diet.

2. Citrus fruits

Your body needs vitamin C for iron absorption, so you need to add citrus fruits to your diet. Add more lemons, oranges, grapefruits in your diet to ensure healthy and long tresses.

3. Nuts and seeds

Omega-3 fatty acids help nourish the hair and support thickening. Since your body cannot produce these healthy fats on its own, you need to derive them from your diet. Almonds and walnuts are really high in omega-3 fatty acids. You can also add flaxseeds to your daily diet too.

4. Whole grains

Whole grains are rich in biotin along with zinc, iron and B vitamins. Biotin is required for cell proliferation and plays and important role in producing amino acids that are needed for your hair to grow.

5. Carrots

Drink carrot juice daily, which is rich in vitamin A for hair growth. Vitamin A helps the scalp in producing the natural sebum oil that keeps it and the roots healthy to boost hair growth.

With Inputs from PTI