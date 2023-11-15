Not All Ultra-Processed Foods May Be Bad For Health, Recent Study Finds

The harm level varies among different types of ultra-processed foods. Photo Credit: iStock

Ultra-processed food (UPF) is known to be associated with a wide range of health problems. Over the years, numerous scientific studies have proven how the consumption of UPFs adversely affects long-term well-being. A recent study, published in The Lancet journal, has come up with similar findings. However, one part of the conclusion suggests that not all types of UPFs are as harmful as we may have been led to believe. "Our study emphasises that it is not necessary to completely avoid ultra-processed foods; rather, their consumption should be limited, and preference be given to fresh or minimally processed foods," explained Heinz Freisling (one of the co-authors of the study), as reported by CNN.

Under the broad umbrella of ultra-processed foods, the study specifically singles out animal-based products as well as artificially and sugar-sweetened beverages. These items have been associated with an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. However, in the case of consumption of ultra-processed breads and cereals or plant-based alternatives, the study found the risk to be lower. According to the researchers, this "might be explained by the fibre content of such products." Reynalda Cordova, who led the study, said that it "shows that consumers need to have easy access to fresh and less-processed foods," The Guardian reported.

The study collected data on dietary habits from 266,666 individuals (men and women) from seven European nations from 1992 to 2000. Participants' health was tracked for 11 years in order to identify those who developed chronic conditions such as cancer. They were asked to record (via a questionnaire) what food and drinks they had consumed in the preceding 12 months. The researchers then classified the items based on the Nova classification system. This system categorises food items into four groups on the basis of the nature, extent and purposes of the industrial processes they undergo. Group 4 is Ultra-processed foods, defined as formulations of ingredients, mostly of exclusive industrial use, typically created by a series of industrial techniques and processes.

