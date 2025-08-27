Noida Man Finds Plastic Glove Inside Sandwich Ordered From Salad Days, Zomato Responds

A Zomato user was shocked after spotting a "serious hygiene concern" in food ordered online. On X, user Satish Sarawagi (@SarawagiSatish) shared a picture of a sandwich he ordered from Salad Days, a popular delivery-only food chain in Delhi NCR. In the photo, a disposable plastic glove is seen placed with other ingredients between bread slices. Such gloves are commonly worn during food preparation and are disposed of and replaced to maintain hygiene. In another picture, the customer from Noida attached a screenshot of his order placed via the Zomato app.

In the order summary, the customer had ordered two sandwiches: a broccoli, corn, and basil pesto sandwich in a sourdough baguette, and a smoked cottage cheese and pepper sandwich.

Along with the pictures, the customer wrote, "@zomato @zomatocare, I ordered a sandwich and found a glove inside the food! This is unacceptable and a serious hygiene concern. Please investigate and respond ASAP. @deepigoyal @saladdaysco @fssaiindia @timesofindia @News18India @htTweets."

See the full post here.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

Zomato said it was "absolutely shocked" to see the food complaint. In response, Zomato Cares wrote, "Hi Satish, we're absolutely shocked to hear about this. We can't begin to imagine how upsetting this must have been for you. Please allow us some time to discuss this with our restaurant partner. We'll get in touch with you to discuss this further."

Salad Days has not yet responded to the post, and further details from Zomato on the complaint are awaited.