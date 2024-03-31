Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh Enjoys 'Morning Coffee With The Best'

Rakul Preet took to Instagram to share a glimpse. (Image Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Starting the day with a good cup of coffee is always a delightful experience. This classic beverage comes in various forms - while some prefer cappuccino, others opt for filter coffee or cold coffee. Just like most of us, even celebrities like to start their day with coffee. Recently, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared an adorable post featuring two cups of coffee. The newlywed was enjoying the hot beverage with none other than her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing the snap in her Instagram Stories, Rakul wrote, "Morning coffee with the best," and added a red heart emoji. Take a look:

Also Read: Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh Prepares Halwa For Chauka Chardhana Ritual

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Swears By This Refreshing Drink For "Hydration On Set"

Just like Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, if you also like to start your day with coffee, then below are some recipes you must take a look at:

1. Cappuccino

A classic Italian coffee beverage, cappuccino is made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. It's renowned for its rich and creamy texture, often topped with a dusting of cocoa or cinnamon for added flavour. Click here for the recipe.

2. Cold Coffee

Refreshing and energising, cold coffee is made by chilling brewed coffee and mixing it with milk, sugar, and ice. It's a popular choice during hot weather or as a pick-me-up on a busy day. Recipe here.

3. Filter Coffee

A South Indian specialty, filter coffee is brewed using a traditional coffee filter called a "decoction filter," allowing the coffee to drip slowly. The result is a strong and aromatic coffee, typically served with milk and sugar. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Irish Coffee

A delightful combination of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, and sugar, topped with whipped cream, Irish coffee is an indulgent beverage perfect for warming up on chilly evenings or as a dessert drink. Detailed recipe here.

5. Spiced Coffee

Infused with aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, spiced coffee offers a flavourful twist to the classic beverage. It's a comforting choice during the colder months and adds a cosy warmth to your coffee experience. Check out the recipe here.