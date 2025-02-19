New Study Reveals How Eating Food From Plastic Takeaway Containers Can Harm Health

Plastic containers are widely used for carrying food, especially for takeaways and food deliveries. With the growing popularity and convenience of food delivery apps, these containers have become an almost unavoidable part of daily life. But how safe is it for us to continue consuming food that has been stored in them? Past research has already warned us about the possible health risks posed by plastic chemicals and microplastics that enter our food. More recently, a new study has underlined their impact on heart health.

The researchers conducted a two-part study. Firstly, they examined the eating habits of over 3,000 people in China, focusing on how often they used plastic takeout containers and whether they had heart disease. Secondly, they exposed rats to chemicals leached from plastic takeout containers by having them drink water that had been boiled and then poured into the containers. They poured boiling water into the containers for varying durations (one, five, and 15 minutes) because heat significantly increases the rate of chemical leaching. The study referenced prior research indicating that microwaving plastic containers can release as many as 4.2 million microplastic particles per square centimetre.

Apart from the connection between plastic compounds and heart disease, the researchers also highlighted the previously established link between gut health and heart disease. "The study shows plastic exposure as a significant CVD [cardiovascular disease] risk factor regardless of duration," the researchers said. They explained that "the results indicated that ingestion of these leachates altered the intestinal microenvironment, affected gut microbiota composition, and modified gut microbiota metabolites, particularly those linked to inflammation and oxidative stress."

The researchers of this particular study have not provided suggestions regarding how one can reduce the risk associated with such consumption. However, here are some simple tips that may help: