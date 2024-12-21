New Mom Masaba Gupta Shares How This Breakfast Change Made Her Feel Lighter

Masaba Gupta is an advocate of healthy eating. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@masabagupta)

The life of a new mom can be quite overwhelming, with numerous changes to navigate. From bodily adjustments, mental shifts, to dietary alterations, it often feels like embracing a whole new life. Designer-actress Masaba Gupta is also going through this phase and never misses a chance to share updates of her life with her fans on social media. Whether it's a craving or a particular food item she's avoiding, she shares it all. Recently, she revealed how eliminating a certain food from her breakfast has made her feel lighter, and it might be useful information for all you new moms out there.

What is the breakfast change that Masaba Gupta made? Well, it was eliminating avocados. Taking to Instagram, the designer-actress wrote, "Let's talk about avocados. Love them, but my body does not. I think it's been 6 months + since I stopped eating them at breakfast because I just found them very heavy when I was in my last trimester. Best decision to feel lighter + have way more energy. Not only this, but she also revealed a substitution that she uses in place of avocados. She adds, "Substituting it with stir-fried mushrooms with my 2 egg white omelette. Small change. BIG difference. Depending on your body composition, lifestyle, and activity - it's important to check in on foods we consider the holy grail of nutrition... may not be working for us."

Masaba further added, "Personal opinion don't @ me - check with your nutritionist or whoever you follow for what works and doesn't work for you. Always." Check out her Instagram story below:

This is not the first time Masaba Gupta has made interesting revelations about her diet. Earlier in September, she revealed how many liquids she drinks in a day. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring her drinking various beverages throughout the day. The clip starts with Masaba sipping from what appears to be a coffee tumbler. Next, she is seen sitting on a set, dressed in a robe, as she drinks from another tumbler. The video ends with her enjoying coconut water. Click here to learn more.

Masaba Gupta never fails to impress us with her interesting foodie insights, and we eagerly anticipate more such posts from her.