New Mobile Application May Reduce Stroke Risk; Try These Foods That May Help Too!

According to a study published in the journal Circulation, a new mobile application has been developed that can detect atrial fibrillation, a leading cause of stroke, and can timely prevent heart-related complications. The condition atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Timely detection of atrial fibrillation is crucial for effective stroke prevention.

For the study, researchers studied 300 patients with heart problems, half of whom had atrial fibrillation. The researchers managed to identify the patients with atrial fibrillation from the other group with a smartphone. "The results are also significant in that the group included different kinds of patients, some of whom had heart failure, coronary disease, and ventricular extrasystole at the same time," said Tero Koivisto from the Department of Future Technologies.

According to the researchers, the application has been under development for quite some time. It took seven years of careful research to achieve it. You must ensure an active and healthy lifestyle in order to keep your heart fit. Apart from this, tweak your diet and add these foods that will keep your heart healthy.

Fibre rich foods

Fibre is one of the most important nutrients for protection against heart diseases. Fibre is a good source of nutrients, phyto-chemicals and antioxidants. Add whole grains, whole fruits, sprouted legumes, et al in your daily diet.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega fatty acids help decrease inflammation, prevent blood clotting and lower LDL cholesterol and have a positive effect on the heart's rhythm. Add flaxseeds, fish and leafy vegetables in your diet.

Folate rich foods

Folic acid has been known to reduce the thickening of the arterial walls. Include amaranth, spinach, Bengal gram, green gram, black gram and soy which are good sources of folic acid.

Lycopene rich foods

Lycopene is an antioxidant that provides tomatoes their red colour. It has been known to lower blood pressure levels and C reactive protein, a marker of cardiac inflammation.

