Neena Gupta Shows How To Make Authentic Vada Pav, Shares Recipe

Neena Gupta is a passionate foodie. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta's culinary tales always inspire us. The veteran star's simple yet delicious recipes enjoy a robust fan following on the internet. Neena Gupta is back with yet another entry in her culinary diary. What is she cooking, you ask? The most popular Maharashtrian street food - vada pav. The clip opens with Neena Gupta's cook preparing the "aloo masala" by tempering mustard seeds, hing, curry leaves, and garlic. Next, she adds a spoonful of paste made from ginger, garlic, and green chilies. After adding haldi, she mixes in boiled potatoes and begins to crush them. In the clip, Neena Gupta mentions that once the aloo masala is properly stir-fried, it will be ready. The cook then sets aside the stir-fried masala to cool down. Once it reaches room temperature, the actress mashes the masala with her hands to ensure there are no lumps.

Then Neena Gupta shows us how to make the vada. She had prepared the gram flour paste 30 minutes earlier. Along with gram flour and water, she also adds cumin powder to the paste and mixes it thoroughly. Showing us a bowl full of gram flour paste, Neena Gupta can be heard saying, "The consistency of the besan should be like this. It should be neither too thick nor too thin." Then her cook dips the aloo masala balls in the paste and deep-fries them.

She demonstrates how to prepare the spicy, flavourful chutney for vada pav. The process begins by removing the seeds from the dried chillies. She then starts roasting the chillies along with garlic cloves and, once done, grinds it all together. Neena Gupta suggests adding a little ghee and salt while roasting the chilies. The final step is to place the vadas between buns with a dollop of chutney. Voila! Your homemade vada pav is ready to be enjoyed.

Soon after the clip, Masaba Gupta also shared a glimpse of the vada pav on her Instagram Stories. The picture showed a plate carrying two vada pavs, placed next to a fried green chilli. The text alongside the picture read, "Both are mine ." Take a look at the photo here: