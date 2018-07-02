Neem May Have Breast Cancer Curing Compounds: Study 

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) claimed that a compound named Nimbolide derived from Neem leaves and flowers may prove to be an effective treatment for breast cancer in future. The NIPER scientists said the consuming Neem could significantly inhibit the growth and breast cancer cells. Currently, further studies were being carried out to facilitate clinical trials said one of the scientists Chandraiah Godugu.

According to the WHO, in 2015, 570,000 women died from breast cancer - that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. In order to improve breast cancer outcomes and survival, early detection is very important. The NIPER scientists believe that the discovery may prove to be a crucial intervention in the existing modes of treatment.

It might also become the cheapest anti-cancer drug by implementing advanced technological processes, as Neem is found abundantly in India. Not just that nimbolide may proveto be a promising chemo preventive agent too.

Godugu said though various parts of a Neem plant were used traditionally to cure multiple disorders, scientific evidence for their rationale was lacking. "We recently proved anti-cancer efficacy of Nimbolide in breast cancer by novel molecular pathways. It induces cell death and inhibits proliferation of cancer cells, " he added.



Neem tree (Azadirachta Indica) has a great value in Indian system of medicine. In Ayurveda too, neem has been extensively used to make a variety of medicinal concoctions. It is anti-microbial, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory. "Its anti-cancer activity has been widely explored which is largely due to its active constituent Nimbolide. It is a novel compound with promising pre-clinical efficacy against multiple types of cancer," Godugu said.

Currently the unexplored pharmacokinetics of this novel molecule with immense potential is the greatest challenge at hand for the scientists. The NIPER scientists are working relentlessly to solve the riddle of oral bio-availability and pharmacokinetics of Nimbolide.

"Nimbolide may even reduce the severe side effects associated with chemotherapeutic drugs. As it shows anticancer activity by attacking multiple pathways, the chances of drugresistance are very low. It may prove beneficial against relapsed tumour which pose a challenge of drug resistance. It may even kill the dormant and resistant cancer stem cells," the scientist said.

