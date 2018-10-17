Navami 2018: Traditional Bhog To Prepare For Kanjak During Navami Along With Recipes

As nine-days of Navratri 2018 are nearing an end, Indians across the country are looking to celebrate Navami 2018 tomorrow, which is the last day of the festival. These nine auspicious days are dedicated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The ninth day of Navratri, known as Navami, holds a special significance in several households. According to the Hindu calendar, Navami starts today and ends tomorrow, that is 18th October, 2018. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga annihilated Mahishasura and veered off his head using a trishool. This year, Ashtami tithi ends on 17th October, post which Navami tithi begins. While some people end their Navratra fasts on Ashtami, some end it on Navami by holding kanjak or kanya puja. Nine girls are welcomed into the house by washing their feet. They are then seated in a line and served a delicious bhog along with some gift items.

The bhog prepared for the Kanjak has around three to four dishes served on a plate along with gift items. It includes kala chana, sooji ka halwa, puri and kheer. Here are the recipes of the bhog you could prepare on Navami for the Kanjak.

1. Kala Chana

You can prepare both the varieties- sookhe kaale channe and kale channe rassedar. Here are the recipes:

Kaale Channe Rassedar Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups kale channe

2 cups grated onions

2 tsp ginger and garlic paste

2 tsp garam masala

1 bay leaf

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

2 cups grated tomatoes

1 Tbsp salt

1/2 tsp turmeric

2 Tbsp coriander seeds - powdered

1 tsp red chilli powder

2-3 green chillies

1/2 cup oil

2 Tbsp chopped coriander leaves - for garnish

Method:

Cook channas till tender but bite like. Strain and keep the liquid and the channa separate. Heat oil and add cumin and bayleaves. When the cumin splutters, add onions, garlic and ginger. Stir-fry till onions are well fried and fat separates. Add tomatoes and stir fry till fat separates once again. Add salt, turmeric, coriander and chilli powder and turn around a till well mixed. Add the channas and green chillies and turn around a few times over high heat. Measure the liquid, make it upto four cups with water and add to the beans and bring to a boil and then simmer, till the gravy is well blended, and not watery.

kaala channa

Sookhe Kaale Channe Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup kala channa-soaked 4-5 hours

1 1/2 tsp kala namak or normal salt

1 tsp bhuna pissa jeera (cumin)

Lemon juice to taste

1/2 tsp coriander powder

A few strips of ginger

1/2 tsp amchoor

1/2 tsp garam masala

A pinch of red chili powder

1 Tbsp oil

Method:

Wash the channas and boil in fresh water till cooked but not mashed. (Use a pressure cooker and till one whistle goes off). Drain and cool. Heat the oil in a pan and add the ginger. Saute till ginger changes colour a bit and add the rest of the ingredients along with the channas, except the lemon juice. Cook for about 2 minutes, serve garnished with lemon juice. You can adjust the masalas according to your taste.

Sooji ka Halwa

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup Ghee

1 Cup Sooji (Semolina)

1 Cup Sugar

1 tsp Cardamom

1 Cup Milk

3 Tbsp Dry fruits

1 Tbsp Ghee

Method:

Take ghee in a pan, add sooji to it. Stir the sooji with the ghee thoroughly. Add sugar and cardamom and mix them well. Now add milk and dry fruits. Whisk them thoroughly. Cover the pan for a while and let the mixture boil. After some time, open the pan and mix thoroughly. Add some ghee and more dry fruits to the halwa and mix well. Serve hot with garnishing of crushed dry fruits.

sooji ka halwa

Rice Kheer

Ingredients:

5 Cups Milk, full cream

1/4 Cup Rice (washed)

1/2 Cup Sugar

10-12 Raisins

4 Green cardamoms

10-12 Almonds (shredded), blanched

Method:

Boil the rice and milk in a deep pan. Simmer over low flame, stirring occasionally till the rice is cooked and the milk becomes thick. When done add sugar, raisins and cardamoms. Stir till sugar gets dissolved properly. Transfer into a serving dish and garnish with almonds. Serve hot or chilled.

Rice kheer

This year Mahanavami starts on 17th October and would end on 18th October.

Navami Tithi Begins - 12:49 PM on 17th October, 2018

Navami Tithi Ends - 15:28 PM on 18th October, 2018 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Enjoy Navami 2018 with the delicious bhog! Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri 2018!